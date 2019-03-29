Man who stole cars to dazzle girlfriends held

Police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly stealing new cars in an attempt to “impress his multiple girlfriends”. Police said the arrested accused used clever hacks and small talk to outwit people and steal their cars. He faked injuries to steal a doctor’s car and stole a car from the parking of a restaurant after eating a meal there, police said.

Police said the accused, identified by his first name, Sanam alias Sachin, had at least 30 cases of vehicle theft registered against him in Gurugram and Delhi. He was arrested in April 2018 but was released on bail three months later. After coming out of jail, he stole seven vehicles from the city and one from Delhi.

According to police, Sanam alias Sachin was arrested from Rajokri in Delhi on Wednesday. During questioning, he reportedly told police that he was “fond of driving new cars and stole them to impress his girlfriends”.

Sumit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 5 police station, said the accused told police that he indulged the victims in small talk to divert their attention and stole the keys of their cars when they were busy.

“He said he had been stealing cars to go on joyrides with his four girlfriends. He claims to have duped a doctor in Civil Lines in the city by faking an injury and stealing his car keys from his clinic while the doctor was busy conducting tests. He drove to his house after the tests in the doctor’s car. Recently, he said that he went to a farmhouse in Kapashera for a Holi party and decamped with the car of an attendee of the party using the same modus operandi,” said SHO Kumar.

On March 7, a resident of village Dharampur had filed a police complaint, alleging that his i20 car was stolen from the parking lot of a private hospital in Sector 5. In the complaint, he had stated that he had parked the car at 5 pm but when he returned after an hour, the car was missing from the parking spot.

Police said he stole cars from the parking lots of hospitals, hotels and hardware stores, often engaging the staff at these institutions in small talk and stealing their car keys. Police added that the accused man was a history-sheeter, against whom nine cases of vehicle theft were registered in 2014, when he was a minor, and 14 cases of vehicle theft were registered in 2016. Two cars (I-20, Eco sport) and one motorcycle were recovered from his possession.

He was produced in the district court on Wednesday, which remanded him in judicial custody, police maintained.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 03:40 IST