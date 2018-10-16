Managing waste must be a way of life

Until the beginning of this decade, most of us lived in denial as far as waste was concerned. As long as our homes were kept clean, we really did not care where our waste went. Waste for us had no value and its management was the task of the authorities. This mindset has now changed, as we recognise that waste is not just waste but also a resource. We accept that managing waste is as much ‘our problem’ with its negative impact affecting us back. The penny has somewhat dropped, and some on-the-ground positive changes have come about. But to make these changes permanent and move to the next level, waste management has to become a way of life.

For this to happen, waste management should be looked as a ‘cool thing to do’ that can be done by making it a part of our everyday life and conversation. Films, music and art based on waste themes have already begun to appear, giving us more reasons to talk about the subject in interesting and exciting ways.

Last month, a very interesting film shot entirely in Gurugram, called Halka, was released. It was based on a slum child’s desire to construct a toilet for his house and evoked a strong emotive response to the ‘Swachh Bharat’ cause. With painting competitions, music festivals and public art exhibitions devoted to waste management themes, the creative energies of the city can flow to inspire and move people beyond their comfort zones, forcing them to change.

Besides, the collective values of our society at large need to shift. Identifying, recognising and awarding ‘waste champions’ from each of the 35 wards in Gurugram can help. A ‘swachhta’ medal or a batch that can be adorned by the champions will make them role models. Also, addressing sanitation workers in the city as ‘swachhta bandhus’ could uplift their morale and dignity.

Schools and colleges are great places to trigger change. Some schools in Gurugram have already appointed ‘green ambassadors’ to take up e-waste and cleanliness drives in the school neighbourhoods. In fact, if children learn about simple waste management techniques (like how to make compost) at school, they can start influencing behaviours at their homes. Birthday parties and other events could be green parties or zero-waste events that use no plastics and ensure minimal wastage. Another cool thing will be to start gifting home-made compost or plants grown on home-made compost on festivals such as Diwali.

All these ideas will not make sense unless it is backed by a robust information, education and communication (IEC) strategy. An effective IEC strategy should be comprehensive in approach, simple, and relatable with well-integrated themes and strong monitoring mechanisms.

Here are some must-haves as part of the IEC strategy.

All key stakeholders — MLAs, councillors, RWA presidents and officials, panchayats, religious leaders, youth clubs, women groups — must be covered. Communication must be simple establishing a clear linkage between poor sanitation and health. Doctors may be involved to convey these ideas more convincingly. Using different modes of communication, such as TV, hoardings, leaflets, workshops, apps and portals that have synergistic messages is recommended. Short motivational messages at critical locations such as the DC and ADC offices, courts, government departments, metros and public transport places could be put. Besides, one-to-one meetings with influencers such as village sarpanches and religious leaders, and understanding what they feel about waste management are important. Use of street plays and puppet shows in markets and villages could be undertaken. Swachhta pledges in schools, malls, villages and corporate organization can be organised. Another effective strategy is to revive and involve NSS, scouts guide and NCC in this mission. They could target key locations such as government hospitals, nursing homes, religious places and crowded markets, which require special care.

Information can bring empowerment. So once the collective consciousness of the city builds up, courses for citizens — where they can understand types of waste, waste solutions, vendors etc — can to be organised. For the swachta bandhus or sanitation workers, workshops that touch upon the right and safe waste processes and practices, equipping them with waste management techniques and address their unique concerns, would be useful. They are, after all, our ‘ground warriors’ for change.

Sometimes innovative messaging comes in handy. A smart alternative communication to “segregate your waste” is to tell people simply not to mix the various kinds of waste generated into bins. It suddenly takes away a lot of pressure of segregation. Besides, communicating that India has traditionally always had a “minimalistic” approach to waste and reused its waste sensibly is also important. (We shared clothes and books within family and friends and gave away vegetable waste to the cattles to feed). All we need is to tell people is to revive the same culture and values once again.

Indore got the first spot in Swachh Sarvekshan Survey in 2017 and regained the title in 2018, as cleanliness became everyone’s priority: from the councillors, to the NGOs to the common man. Till a few years ago, it was hard to imagine that Indore will pull this off, as spitting paan residues in public places was common, markets were dirty and the city had open waste dumps. But with mass awareness and pride attached to cleanliness, each citizen has become a watch dog. Ho Hallah — the Indore Swachh Anthem by Bollywood play back singer Shaan is so popular that many residents of Indore use the track as their caller tunes. The city has now taken up the challenge to ensure, as mentioned in the song, ‘Indore Rahega No 1’.

What Gurugram needs is the same passion and commitment. Once a positive cycle sweeps in, the results will be permanent and for everybody to see. Then, waste management would have become a way of life.

(Shubhra Puri is the founder of Gurgaon First, a citizen initiative to promote sustainability in Gurugram through workshops and research books.)

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 15:00 IST