Manesar industries to pay cost of effluent treatment at Rs 1/sqft

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has sought to recover from all industries in Manesar user charge for operation and maintenance of its common effluent treatment plant (CETP), which was established by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) in 2017.

This charge will be in addition to maintenance charge collected by the HSIIDC from industries in the integrated model township (IMT) area, as per its Estate Management Policy.

According to the GMDA’s proposal, which was approved by the state government last week, industrial units in IMT will have to pay user charges for the CETP based on area.

“The total area of IMT Manesar is 2,642 acres. The monthly cost of maintaining and operating the CEPT is Rs1 crore. We will be charging a very nominal amount of Rs1 per square foot occupied by the unit,” said a GMDA official privy to the development.

According to the proposal (a copy of which is with the Hindustan Times), this notification will be implemented with retroactive effect from September 2018, with an annual increase of 5% starting September this year.

The CETP, built to curb outflow of polluting, industrial-grade effluents from Manesar and to promote use of recycled water among IMT industries, was constructed in 2016 and became operational in January 2017. It currently runs at an operational capacity of 55 MLD.

In September 2018, as per the GMDA transfer scheme, the authority took over its maintenance and operations at a monthly cost of ₹1 crore per month.

“It is this cost that the GMDA is seeking to retrieve from the industries. The move is in keeping with the polluter pays principle, upheld by the Supreme Court and other environment courts in the country,” said a GMDA official privy to the development. He added that the move would also ease the financial strain on the GMDA.

The HSIIDC has been authorised to collect this fee on behalf of the GMDA. “They are already collecting regular maintenance charges from all industries, so it will be convenient for us and the payees,” the official said.

The GMDA had, in January, also proposed to use the CETP in Manesar to treat waste water from across the city following orders by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to stop untreated effluents from being discharged into storm water drains by errant industries, households and other parties.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 02:25 IST