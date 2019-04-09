Manesar sarpanch fined for quarrying without permission

The district mining department has asked Manesar panchayat to deposit the penalty charges imposed on it by the department on Wednesday, failing which a police complaint will be lodged against the sarpanch of the village for allowing illegal mining on the village panchayat land.

Extracting stones or quarrying on any land (panchayat or individual) is strictly prohibited in Gurugram, as per a December 2002 order of the Supreme Court.

“For projects of public welfare, such as creating a path for pedestrians, as it appears to be the case in this instance, the village panchayat should have taken permission from the district administration before extracting stones to level the ground for a local path,” said BD Yadav, district mining officer.

The mining department, earlier on April 1, had received a complaint from a local regarding extracting stones on the panchayat land. “Soon after, I received a phone call with some pictures of stones already extracted in a 100-metre portion on village panchayat land. I sent my enforcement team to the site to verify the complaint. Locals told the enforcement team that the village panchayat had given its consent for the quarry to make a path for pedestrians,” said Yadav. He later confirmed the offence, imposing penalty a Rs 5,000 against sarpanch of the village.

“Quarry happened without permission from the district administration and the mining department. Therefore, it stands illegal as per the Mining Act. However, prima facie, it does not appear to be a case of illegal mining. Here the offence is that the sarpanch did not take permission from the administration,” Yadav said.

Sombir, sarpanch Puja Kumari’s husband, said, “We allowed the levelling of a hilly area just for the benefit of a group of houses on request. We will follow the order of the mining department and deposit the penalty.” Complainant Ramesh Yadav said this is an offence as per the Mining Act. “The path is being built for people who have already encroached on panchayat land. So the excuse of public welfare is not justified. We want the mining department to initiate legal action against offenders,” said complainant.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 05:26 IST