Manesar transformer to be repaired by September 22

The Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) said, on Tuesday, that it will be able to reinstate the damaged high voltage transformer at Sector 1, Manesar, by September 22.

The 160-kVA high voltage transformer had developed a fault on August 29. Since then, factories in Manesar have been reeling under daily power cuts, lasting for four hours, on an average.

According to industrialists nearly 1 lakh litre of diesel is being consumed per day for power backup. Till date, nearly 11-12 lakh litres of diesel have already been consumed. This is not only placing a huge financial burden on the industries, but is also polluting the environment.

Anil Yadav, executive engineer, HVPN, the power transmission agency of Haryana, said, “We will reinstall transformer by September 22. It is under repair at workshop.”

The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), which is responsible for distribution of electricity, has made temporary arrangements of power supply from the adjoining power plants of Badshahpur and Pataudi.

Ranjan Rao, executive engineer, DHBVN, said, “We are trying our best to maintain power supply for 22 to 23 hours daily. We hope that the transformer will be installed in the next 10 to 12 days.”

The industrialists, meanwhile, are unhappy with the damage of the high voltage transformer that has led to spiralling production costs.

Pradeep Sharma, an industrialist, said, “Diesel is almost ₹74 per litre, and we use power backup for three to four hours. This escalates the production cost by 20 to 25%”

Manoj Tyagi, general secretary, IMT Industries Welfare Association, said, “This transformer was installed only nine months ago. It is strange that the transformer failed within the warranty period. We have appealed to the HVPN and the DHBVN to reinstall the transformer as soon as possible.”

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 04:59 IST