Manohar Lal Khattar launches 22 new infra projects

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday launched 22 new projects in the district worth Rs 423.07 crores via videoconferencing from Chandigarh. Of the 22 projects, six completed ones were inaugurated. Foundation stones were laid for the remaining 16 projects, which include a CCTV surveillance system, a sports facility, a community centre, among others.

While launching these projects, Khattar said the CCTV system will help curb crime and improve law and order. The police will also be able to analyse the traffic situation in the city in real time and take measures that can resolve issues related to traffic, he said.

Badshahpur MLA and PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh, Gurugram MLA Umesh Agarwal, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar, Pataudi MLA Bimla Chowdhary and senior officials were present for the livecast at Government Girls College in Sector 14.

The projects include the construction of a government college in Jatauli, Haileymandi, a children’s home in Chandan Nagar, a sports facility at Nehru stadium, a boosting station, a gaushala, and a sewage treatment plant in Farrukhnagar.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for community centres in Sector 14 and Wazirpur village, a mobile plant for treating construction waste , 60 water ATMs , a sewage channel, a flower market in Sector 52A, a road in Dadawas village, a 220kva substation in Sector 107, 66kv substation in Sector 46, an underpass and an elevated walkway at Mahavir Chowk, an underpass and a flyover at the Huda Metro station, sector dividing roads in the newly developing sectors, a traffic management system, a water supply system and sewage system in Sohna, and a sewage pipeline in Manesar.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 05:12 IST