Maximum applications for science stream in Gurugram University

After a slow start on the first day of the online admission process on Saturday, Gurugram University had received 255 forms for admission to 10 courses by Monday. The university is offering 22 courses for the academic session 2019-2020, double the number of courses that it started with last year. While the number of courses has increased, the number of seats in many courses has been reduced.

So far, applicants have only shown interest in about 12 courses. Nine out of these 12 courses are in science stream, two are in law, and only one humanities course. The university had received 52 completed applications on Saturday with 256 applicants registering as users on the admission portal. On Sunday, 78 applicants had submitted the forms. On Monday, the number of forms received after payment was 125, while the number of interested applicants who registered for admission rose to 465.

The public relations officer of the university said that more students were expected to submit applications over this week. In addition, the university has also started a help desk on its campus for the ease of students. “Admissions are completely online this time. However, if there are any students struggling with the admission process, they can approach the help desk that has been set up at the college. We have introduced many new courses this time and expect a good batch,” said the officer.

The varsity has also started a helpline for the students to resolve any query related to admission.

The university is currently operating from a temporary campus at the newly established Rao Tula Ram College of Science and Commerce in Sector 51. The construction of the university’s own campus is yet to be completed.

Admission to seven other government colleges in the district is slated to start on June 8. In addition to these colleges, admission to the new Government College for Girls in Sector 52 will also take place from this academic session. The college at Sector 52 is new due to which admission responsibility has been assigned to the principal of Government College at Sector 9.

“The college in Sector 52 is under construction and work should be completed in the next three-four months. Around 70% of the work has been completed. We are looking for an alternative place where classes will take place till the construction is completed,” said Sarla Duhan, principal of Government College in Sector 9.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 15:39 IST