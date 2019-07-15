Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 15, 2019-Monday
Maximum participation in Raahgiri from Gurugram

Raahgiri Day, an initiative by the city’s residents that aims for safer, accessible and more vibrant streets, was observed across Haryana on Sunday.

gurgaon Updated: Jul 15, 2019 06:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
Manohar Lal Khattar,Gurugram,Raahgiri Day
A boy skates during Raahgiri Day, an event organised by MCG and DLF in Gurugram in April 2019. (Yogendra Kumar/HT File PHOTO)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday presented awards to Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, and Muhammed Akil, commissioner of police, Gurugram, at a Raahgiri Day event organised in Hisar, for their support to the initiative.

Gurugram won the second place for the most number of Raahgiri programmes organised (at 50), just behind Karnal, which organised 51 such events. However, it bagged the first place for the most number of people to participate in the initiative. Across Gurugram, about 172,000 people have participated in Raahgiri Day.

Raahgiri Day, an initiative by the city’s residents that aims for safer, accessible and more vibrant streets, was observed across Haryana on Sunday. At present, Raahgiri Day is observed on every second Sunday across all districts in the state, with the exception of Gurugram and Karnal, where it is observed every Sunday.

Sarika Panda Bhatt , founder of the event, said that it has been a challenge to sustain Raahgiri Day for over five years. “We have in the past gone on hiatus for several months because of funding issues and lack of administrative support. However, we are finally seeing tangible changes in Gurugram,” she said.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 06:34 IST

