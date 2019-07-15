Maximum participation in Raahgiri from Gurugram

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday presented awards to Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, and Muhammed Akil, commissioner of police, Gurugram, at a Raahgiri Day event organised in Hisar, for their support to the initiative.

Gurugram won the second place for the most number of Raahgiri programmes organised (at 50), just behind Karnal, which organised 51 such events. However, it bagged the first place for the most number of people to participate in the initiative. Across Gurugram, about 172,000 people have participated in Raahgiri Day.

Raahgiri Day, an initiative by the city’s residents that aims for safer, accessible and more vibrant streets, was observed across Haryana on Sunday. At present, Raahgiri Day is observed on every second Sunday across all districts in the state, with the exception of Gurugram and Karnal, where it is observed every Sunday.

Sarika Panda Bhatt , founder of the event, said that it has been a challenge to sustain Raahgiri Day for over five years. “We have in the past gone on hiatus for several months because of funding issues and lack of administrative support. However, we are finally seeing tangible changes in Gurugram,” she said.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 06:34 IST