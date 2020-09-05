MCG councillors complain against choice of members of panel to look into waterlogging issues

gurugram

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:50 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday constituted a 10-member committee to compile a detailed drainage plan for the city. However, at least two councillors raised objections to the choice of panel members, saying that it does not include any local official or councillor from those parts of the city that were mostly affected during last month’s rains. These places include Iffcco Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Golf Course Road, Cyber City, sectors 27 and 28.

The formation of the committee comes in the wake of heavy waterlogging on August 18 and 19, after which the MCG and GMDA identified at least 18 points across the city that were as described as being “extremely vulnerable” to flooding. In the MCG’s House meeting, held on August 28, the matter of poor drainage system along the Golf Course Road and sectors 27 and 28 was raised by RS Rathee, local councillor of ward 34. Following this, the MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh had announced the formation of a committee to look into the issue.

The five councillors and five officials appointed to the committee by Mayor Madhu Azad primarily oversee operations of old Gurugram. Locally, areas located on the left of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway from the side of Delhi, are considered as part of old Gurugram. On the other hand, IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Golf Course Road, Cyber City, sectors 27, and 28 are all located on the right side of the expressway.

The committee comprises councillors from wards 4, 15, 24, 29, and 31 while two additional commissioners, a joint commissioner looking after both zones 1 and 2, MCG’s chief engineer and the senior town planner make up the rest of the committee. Barring ward 29 and 31, all the remaining wards are located in old Gurugram. Ward 29 primarily covers Jharsa village while ward 31 covers Wazirabad village. But none of these areas are located in close proximity to any of the 18 waterlogging-prone points, said the complaining councillors.

Rathee lodged a formal complaint with the MCG regarding the absence of local councillors and officials in the committee and has also written to the mayor about the matter.

“You have formed a committee to look into the massive waterlogging in Gurugram, particularly on Golf Course Road around Sectors 27 and 28, during the recent rains, leading to submergence of the underpasses and creating a dangerous situation, in addition to huge inconvenience, to the commuters. I raised this issue in the House meeting and the commissioner assured that a committee would be constituted to address the issue (sic),” read Rathee’s letter.

Rathee’s letter further stated, “It is most unfortunate that I have not been included in this committee. This is highly objectionable as most of the areas which were affected in the recent rains are part of my ward 34. Most of the councillors included in the committee are from the old city who do not have knowledge about this area.”

Following the rains on August 18 and 19, seven out of city’s 11 underpasses were inundated, with the worst-affected being the underpass at DLF Phase-1/DLF Phase-4 junction, which had to be closed for nearly 40 hours. Residential areas next to Aravallis, around GCR and Cyber City were also severely affected as rainwater flooded many low-floor houses and basement parking.

Incidentally, both the joint commissioners of Zone 3 — of which Aravallis, GCR and Cyber City are a part — and executive engineers of the area, who have in-depth knowledge of localised drainage issues, have not been included in the committee. This matter was raised by ward 30 councillor Mahesh Dayma.

“It is illogical that local officials and councillors having in-depth knowledge of the Aravallis have not been included in the committee. It is due to the run-off rainwater from the Aravallis that the city experiences floods ever year. Hence, without any official or councillor, who knows the location of creeks and dams in the Aravallis, the committee cannot give a proper and accurate assessment of any drainage plan. The waterlogging woes of the city will continue to persist,” said Dayma.

Reacting to the allegations, Azad said that councillors and officials who are not part of the committee can still give inputs to the former that can be reviewed accordingly.

“We have included councillors from all four zones in the committee. However, any official or councillor can give recommendations and suggestions to the committee which would be taken into consideration,” said Azad.

“The committee will have a meeting on Monday where all suggestions, recommendations, and plan of action would be decided, following which I will be in a better position to comment on the matter,” said Kuldeep Bohra, councillor of ward 31, who happens to be a part of the committee.

The 10-member committee has been assigned the task of carrying out field visits to check the issues of drainage which caused flooding in August and consult local residents and RWAs to incorporate their suggestions while preparing the report. The committee can also use voluntary services of experts and engineers having experience in dealing with the drainage issues in urban areas and will have to coordinate with officials of GMDA, NHAI and DLF before finalising the report.