MCG distributes 3,000 masks to violators

gurugram

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:03 IST

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday said it has distributed over 3,000 face masks to violators in different parts of the city in a bid to motivate people to wear them voluntarily.The masks were distributed free of cost to violators, instead of a fine being issued on them. The distribution of masks was carried out on Monday and Tuesday as a part of an awareness drive on the directions of the urban local bodies(ULB) department of Haryana.

Under the programme, officials from the sanitation wing of MCG visited their respective zones and handed out face masks to people who were found without one. They were given the masks free of cost and were told to wear them voluntarily in the future. According to MCG officials, masks were also handed out to sanitation workers.

At least 800 masks were distributed in Zone-1, 19 in Zone-2 and 300 each in zones 3 and 4. Another 1,500 masks were given to sanitation workers, said MCG officials.

“The campaign was carried out as per the directions of the ULB department of Haryana. This drive was observed as challan-free days,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, municipal commissioner, Gurugram, in a statement issued on Tuesday.

MCG usually imposes a fine of ₹500 to people who are found without masks in public places. The practice is going to be resumed from Wednesday, said officials of the civic body.