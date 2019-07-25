MCG does leveling Chauma Railway crossing-Rezangla Chowk stretch

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), on Wednesday, started leveling the 1km potholed stretch of road between Chauma Railway Crossing and Rezangla Chowk, via Ram Mandir Chowk, in Palam Vihar.

Work started after residents wrote to the MCG and the deputy commissioner’s office. Taking cognizance of these complaints DC Amit Khatri, who is also the MCG chief, on Monday had directed MCG’s engineering wing to level the road and make it motorable during the rainy season.

On July 23, Tuesday, the HT had reported the condition of this stretch, which is being used by thousands of commuters daily.

MCG executive engineer Vishal Garg said, “As per direction of the MCG commissioner, we have started the leveling this road, starting Wednesday evening.”

On Thursday, the MCG leveled the road from Chauma Railway Crossing to Ram Mandir Chowk with granular sub-base (GSB) road construction materials. “We have levelled the portion between Chauma Crossing and Rama Mandir Chowk. We will level the remaining portion from Ram Mandir Chowk to Rezangla Chowk in a day or two,” Garg said.

This 1km stretch had deep potholes making commuting dangerous; worst-affected were residents of Palam Vihar, New Palam Vihar and of new sectors such as 109, 110, 110-A and 111.

New Palam Vihar resident Rakesh Rana said, “Leveling will make commuting easy at least. The bituminous work is not possible in this rainy season. However, the MCG should have done it much before.”

According to local residents, this 30-metre wide road which divides Sectors 1 and 2 in Palam Vihar has not been re-carpeted in 10 years.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 19:10 IST