MCG fires all six consultants after councillors doubt their requirement

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday terminated the services of all six consultants, an official order issued by the civic body stated.

The consultants were working under a contractual agreement with the MCG since 2017. Councillors had repeatedly asked officials during house meetings to terminate the services of the consultants citing that there was no real requirement of their services and it was only draining the resources of the civic body.

The six consultants were engaged for use of plastic waste and decentralised composting, taxation, land revenue, structural engineering, engineering, and Swachh Bharat mission.

Each consultant was drawing a monthly salary in excess of Rs 1 lakh, said MCG officials.

The development comes just four days after MCG had terminated the services of a consultant tehsildar for allegedly impersonating an employee of the enforcement wing and extorting money from residents.

“During the MCG house meetings, various councillors had repeatedly raised the issue of terminating the services of consultants. Taking cognisance of this, MCG commissioner Amit Khatri terminated the services of six consultants with immediate effect,” said SS Rohilla, public relation officer of MCG.

Former MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav had also removed four consultants in April last year, after realising that there was no requirement of their services in the civic body.

“The six consultants were drawing a cumulative annual salary of nearly Rs 1 crore. Councillors had observed that they were not contributing to the MCG in a significant manner, and the officials within the MCG were competent enough. Hence, instead of draining public resources the issue of terminating their services were raised repeatedly,” said RS Rathee, councillor of Ward 34.

