MCG launches mist machines for sanitising city roads and highways

gurugram

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 23:14 IST

The Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday launched eight mist machines that spray sanitising solution for disinfecting streets, lanes, national highways, and arterial roads across the city.

Each machine is mounted on a truck, and according to MCG officials, will carry a solution of isopropyl alcohol hydrochloride that will be discharged in the form of mist for disinfecting and sanitising purposes. While five machines have a capacity of 10,000 litres each, three machines have a capacity of 5,000 litres each.

These machines were launched by Mayor Madhu Azad and MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh outside the MCG office in Civil Lines and subsequently covered areas nearby and Mini Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk.

The MCG commissioner said the civic body already has a mechanism in place for cleaning public places such as residential areas, parks, community centres, medical and grocery shops, bank branches, ATM kiosks, government offices, police stations, and hospitals with hand-held sprays.

“It was realised that for covering bigger spaces such as national highways, arterial roads, streets, and lanes, we needed machines that could disinfect and sanitise larger surface areas. The MCG has been working on a war footing to contain Covid-19. The aim of the MCG is to ensure that no area of the city remains untouched in any of the sanitization operations,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.

MCG has so far carried out two rounds of sanitisation in over 650 residential areas as well as 600 bank branches and ATM kiosks, said officials.