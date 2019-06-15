MCG opens tenders for multilevel parking lots after 11-year delay

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has finally floated tenders for the construction of two multilevel parking lots in the city, 11 years after they were first conceptualised by the civic body.

MCG officials said that the technical bid process would close on July 4, following which steps for selecting a contractor would be undertaken. A deadline of 28 months, from the start of construction, has been estimated by MCG officials for building each of the multilevel car parks, as per the tender document.

The development will come as a major relief to residents of the city, which has only 44 sanctioned car parks and one multilevel car park at Huda City Centre, making parking a major problem.

“The technical bids will help us determine the most suitable contractors for the project. On the basis of a number of criteria, such as past experience, financial turnout, equipment, manpower and technology, we will decide which contractor will be the concessionaire for each of the projects,” said Amit Sandilya, executive engineer, MCG.

Sandilya said that each multilevel car park will include three basement floors reserved for parking, while the six floors above ground will be reserved for commercial ventures.

“The three floors of the basement will be reserved solely for parking, while the six floors above will have spaces for commercial shops. At Kaman Sarai, the top two levels though will be reserved for constructing a multiplex which is the reason why the project here will cost more than double of Sadar Bazar,” said Sandilya.

The project at Kaman Sarai is estimated to cost ₹78.26 crore and the car park in Sadar Bazar is to cost ₹33.56 crore, as per the tender documents.

Each multilevel car park will have space for accommodating a minimum of 1,000 four-wheelers and 200 two-wheelers. In addition, the roofs of the structures will have solar panels for deriving electricity, and also be equipped with a rainwater harvesting system, said officials.

Sandilya said that a two-acre plot near Jama Masjid in Sadar Bazar, where a paid parking facility is currently operational, has been reserved as the site for constructing the multilevel parking while in Kaman Sarai, a 3.5-acre site has been finalised for constructing the multilevel car park.

MCG officials said that once the multilevel parking projects are complete in both areas, they will start working towards making the heavily congested Sadar Bazar, a no-vehicle zone.

Sadar Bazar, one of the oldest markets in the city where shops have been operational since pre-Independence, has a daily footfall in excess of 10,000.

Although multiple proposals have been floated for multilevel car parks at Sadar Bazar and Kaman Sarai since 2008, when MCG was formed, it was during a house meeting last July that MCG’s agenda for constructing car parks at the two sites and Sikanderpur, was approved by councillors and officials.

In March, the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) approved the Kaman Sarai and Sadar Bazar projects but rejected the proposal for a car park at Sikanderpur, on technical grounds, as it threatened green belts on MG Road.

