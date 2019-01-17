MCG pulled up by CPCB for failing to redress pollution complaints on time

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) pulled up the Delhi Traffic police and civic bodies in Delhi and Gurugram for failing to take timely action on air pollution complaints filed by residents, asking why action should not be taken against them.

The CPCB issued show-cause notices to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for not taking adequate action against complaints received on Sameer app and social media accounts to curb pollution in the city. The Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Development Authority and two civic bodies in Delhi were also issued the same notice.

“Show-cause notices have been issued to the Delhi Traffic Police, DDA, south MCD, east MCD and MCG for not taking adequate action to curb pollution. The agencies have been asked why proceedings should not be initiated against the commissioner, vice chairman or special commissioner for having failed to comply with and timely redress air pollution complaints,” said a senior official of the CPCB.

The notices were sent on Wednesday and the agencies have been asked to reply within three days.

In its notice to the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon, the CPCB said it is observed that out of the 261 complaints forwarded by the CPCB app, 138 complaints were resolved—but not within a stipulated time duration of 24 hours and without documentary evidence uploaded against all complaints. The remaining complaints were either not addressed at all or were addressed but not resolved.

“It is noticed that there are 145 complaints forwarded by CPCB social media account, out of which only seven complaints were resolved. Only 57 complaints have been attended but not resolved and 81 complaints are still unattended to,” the notice to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram said.

Municipal commissioner Yashpal Yadav said, “The MCG has done a lot to prevent air pollution and complied with all the directions. We will examine the pending complaints and reply to the Show Cause notice in time.”

While the overall pollution level in 2018 was lower compared to the previous years, the city had its fair share of bad days, especially in the run up to Diwali when it was the most polluted city in the country for two consecutive days in the first week of November.

While the experts attributed the relief to the supportive meteorological conditions, MCG claimed the benefits reaped were a result of it implementing all pollution-mitigating measures stated under the Graded Response Action Plan, including checking open burning of waste, proper disposal of construction and demolition waste, checking industrial emissions, at times by temporarily closing units in emergency situations, sprinkling water on open unpaved roads and trees, etc.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 15:14 IST