MCG pulls down illegal adverts from malls across Gurugram

Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) sealed 38 illegal advertisement hoardings from a number of establishments across the city, including Ambience Mall, MGF Metropolitan Mall, and the Huda City Center (HCC) Metro station, during a drive on Tuesday.

According to MCG officials, 30 illegal hoardings from Ambience Mall, six unipoles outside the HCC Metro station and two LED advertisement boards from MGF Metropolis Mall were pulled down.“The advertisement boards at these three sites were installed without permission and hence the drive was initiated,” MCG public relations officer SS Rohilla said.

As per the Haryana Municipal Corporation Advertisement Bye-laws, 2018, it is mandatory for any agency or building owner to get approval from the civic body before putting up hoardings.

Officials said that the permission can be sought online from the ‘Outdoor Media Management’ tab of the MCG’s official website. After receiving approval, the applicant has to submit the prescribed fee, which depends on the location of the site, size of the advertisement, and the current market rate.

At ?11.08 crore, the Ambience Mall has the highest outstanding advertisement tax from a single building, and the MGF Mall owes ?2.91 crore. MCG officials did not disclose the name of the advertising agency responsible for leasing spaces outside the HCC Metro station.

Officials of the two malls did not respond to texts and calls for their comment.