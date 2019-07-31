MCG seals 3 illegal banquet halls in Gurugram, 69 more face similar action

gurugram

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 03:26 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday sealed three banquet halls — one each in Jharsa, Badshahpur and Sector 7 — for operating without licence. The move comes after Haryana lokayukta on July 10 directed the civic body to take action against illegal banquet halls in the city.

The MCG will also undertake similar action against 69 more banquet halls in the next two weeks, said officials, adding that 74 out of 104 banquet halls in the city have been operating without licence.

A safety audit earlier this year had revealed that these banquet halls were not adhering to fire safety norms.

“We conducted a survey of all the banquet halls in the city in March and April. The survey found most of them violating fire safety norms. Besides the absence of fire fighting equipment, most establishments did not have any building plans resulting in haphazard construction. The entry and exit points were extremely narrow and even blocked in some. We submitted our findings to the Haryana lokayukta who issued directions for sealing and demolition to the MCG,” said IS Kashyap, assistant divisional fire safety officer.

The MCG officials said that about 65 banquet halls are located within 900 metres of the Indian Air Force (IAF) ammunition depot, Sheetla Mata Road, and along Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road.

“The MCG has prepared a policy for taking action against illegal banquets halls. On the first day, three such establishments were sealed for operating without permission from the MCG. MCG commissioner Amit Khatri has issued directions to officials for carrying out the sealing drive against all such illegal establishments,” said SS Rohilla, public relation officer of MCG.

After receiving directions from lokayukta on July 10, Khatri had conducted a meeting with MCG officials over the issue.

Incidentally, the MCG is simultaneously working on regularising banquet halls. In April, the civic body had prepared a draft policy for regularising banquet halls in the city. The policy stated that provided MCG officials were satisfied that a banquet hall conformed to building plans and had necessary fire safety norms, a licence would be issued to the owner of the establishment.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 03:25 IST