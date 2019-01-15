MCG served notice for revamping Jharsa bundh

The ongoing construction work on the Jharsa Bundh in Sector 15, being carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), is in violation of the forest law, according to officials in the forest department. Spot visits by a Hindustan Times team on Monday revealed that fresh concrete has been laid along a 200 metre stretch on the bundh to create a walkway, and that a few metres of earth adjacent to the bundh have been concretised using paver blocks. Labourers on the ground confirmed that the ongoing work began about 15 days ago as per a contract with the municipal corporation.

However, the bundh falls within the jurisdiction of the forest department and is protected by the Forest Act, implying that no construction or concretisation work can be carried out on site in the interest of the environment. A forest department official, speaking anonymously, also confirmed that the MCG was issued a notice in regard to the ongoing work last week, but has not yet discontinued it. “Concretising the bundh hinders groundwater recharge, which will further affect the health of the trees and vegetation,” the official said.

Jharsa Bundh, a 150-year-old check dam built by Begum Samru of Jharsa village, had been in the news on multiple occasions last year, as it had been heavily encroached upon by squatters, especially in Sector 15’s Patel Nagar. The squatters were removed late last year by the MCG and forest department.

MCG commissioner, Yashpal Yadav, denied that any new construction work is being planned at the site. “We are only renovating the area and the existing walkway. It is part of our plan to revamp this place so that people can use it. We need to beautify and restore such areas in order to keep encroachers out.” Yadav said on Monday, adding that the fresh, 200 metre concrete walkway had been laid by the contractor without consultation with the MCG. “We will ensure that it is removed. Instead, the bundh will have a dirt walking track and cycling path,” Yadav said, emphasising that the authority would comply with the law.

Asked about the forest department’s notice to the MCG, Yadav said the authority would respond to it. “I have not seen the order yet, but we are not doing anything without the forest department’s consent. They are part of the project,” he said, adding that the MCG and forest department had worked together to ensure the removal of squatter and other encroachments from the site last year.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 14:49 IST