MCG to form committee to address drainage issues in Golf Course Road, sectors 27 and 28

gurugram

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:43 IST

A 10-member committee will be appointed by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to review the existing drainage system of Golf Course Road (GCR), sectors 27 and 28, and compile a report on the matter, suggesting the best possible ways to address waterlogging issues in these areas. The councillors of the civic body took this decision in a House meeting on Friday.

The committee will comprise five councillors and five officials from MCG’s engineering wing, said officials familiar with the matter. The development comes just a week after three underpasses on GCR were inundated, following two days of heavy rain. Further, basements and ground floors of houses in sectors 27 and 28 were also flooded.

The House meeting took place at a community centre in Sector 27. It was the second meeting to take place since the outbreak of Covid-19, and the first where councillors and officials were physically present. The last House meeting was held via video conference.

RS Rathee, councillor of Ward 34, had raised the agenda for discussing the drainage situation, following which, MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh announced for the formation of the committee.

“At both GCR as well as sectors 27 and 28, there is an absence of open drains that resulted in heavy waterlogging last week. The committee will closely examine the carrying capacity and the condition of existing drainage lines, along with the stretches where such lines are completely absent. It will also identify spots where new lines need to be laid on a priority basis,” said Rathee, who added that, by next week, the names of the 10 councillors and MCG officials will be finalised.

Singh also said that the committee will closely work with the recently formed flood control committee of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The GMDA committee comprises officials from GMDA, MCG, private developer DLF, and Haryana Shahri Vikas Prahikaran (HSVP) and is meant to propose both short-term and long-term solutions waterlogging problems in the city.

“The MCG committee will work in tandem with the flood control committee. After a month of observation, they will submit their findings, based on which solutions would be found for the existing drainage issues,” said Singh.

Following the heavy floods last week, GMDA has installed four large capacity motor pumps on GCR, and one each in sectors 27 and 28.

MCG chief engineer Raman Sharma also announced that a private firm headed by former HSVP chief engineer KK Bhugra is preparing a detailed drainage plan for sectors 27 and 28.

Another key agenda discussed during the meeting was MCG’s sapling drive.The civic body had a set a target of planting nearly 1.25 lakh saplings during this monsoons season. During the meeting, Singh announced that so far, more than 75,000 saplings have been planted across the city. The remaining saplings will be planted next month.

Councillors also sought an update regarding the status of taking over of various private colonies. To this, MCG’s planning branch officials said that the civic body has requested the department of town and country planning (DTCP) to submit copies of approved service plan designs and estimates for Ardee City, Malibu Towne, Vipul World, Uppal Southend, Rosewood City, and Mayfield Garden. Following this, a deficiency assessment survey would be initiated by the civic body in these colonies.

Councillors told MCG officials that Sushant Lok 2 and 3 should also be added to this list and, in the future, the transfer process of all eight colonies should be undertaken together.

An agenda for developing an urban forest around the vacant plots reclaimed by MCG from encroachers in Sikanderpur last month was also passed unanimously. Meanwhile Singh directed officials to stop illegal garbage collection in Sushant Lok 1, seize illegal garbage collection vehicles in the area, and file a case against the violators.