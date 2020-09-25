MCG to hold its upcoming House meeting at Sukhrali community centre on October 5

gurugram

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:09 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will hold its upcoming House meeting at a community centre in Sukhrali on October 5. An invitation in this regard was sent to senior MCG officials and councillors by the civic body earlier this week, said officials on Friday.

This is MCG’s third House meeting since the imposition of the national lockdown in March this year. But it is the first time that the civic body will be holding a House meeting at the Sukhrali community centre.

During the last House meeting on August 28, which was held at a community centre in Sector 27, MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh had taken a decision that each House meeting of the civic body henceforth will be held at a different residential sector.

Singh said that the rationale behind such a move was to better understand local civic issues of different residential sectors and address them right away. He said that prior to holding a meeting, a team of MCG officials might visit the areas near the community centre and take an on-ground survey of the existing civic conditions. They can also directly communicate with the local residents regarding the civic ailments that continue to bother them.

Following the House meeting in Sector 27, MCG officials had surveyed the drainage issues in sectors 27, 28, and Golf Course Road (GCR), and had come up with various plans to address the lack of proper drainage in the area and execute engineering changes.

“Further, by holding a House meeting at a new residential sector every time, the local community centres across the city would also get a makeover if needed. This would ensure that various civic buildings across the city are well-maintained,” said Singh.

There are 60 community centres in the city, 38 of which are managed by the MCG and 22 by local residents’ welfare associations (RWAs).

As per MCG officials, councillors would be submitting their list of agendas for the House meeting next week. Mayor Madhu Azad said councillors have also been asked to compile a list of issues pertaining to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) that can be discussed in the upcoming meeting, and subsequently be taken up with GMDA and HSVP officials in a separate meeting.

“In several House meetings over the last 12 months, councillors have repeatedly raised issues pertaining to the GMDA and HSVP. Hence, we have decided to take up the matter directly with them in a separate meeting. Most issues pertaining to HSVP are related to land. GMDA, on the other hand, operates similarly as the MCG. As such there are multiple overlapping issues that need to be addressed,” said Azad.