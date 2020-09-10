MCG to introduce e-rickshaw services to cut pollution

gurugram

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:43 IST

To provide last-mile connectivity and reduce pollution in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is planning to introduce 2,000 e-rickshaws, said officials on Thursday. The MCG will be floating a tender in this regard next week.

“The bids for the tender will open on September 16 following which a concessionaire will be finalised for the project. The main aim behind this project is to increase the city’s public transport options as well as reduce the overall pollution in the city,” said Raman Sharma, chief engineer, MCG.

As per Sharma, a route feasibility study would also be carried out by the concessionaire, to determine the areas for where e-rickshaws are severely needed so that routes can be accordingly determined. He further said that for all the MCG e-rickshaws, fixed fare rates would also be decided, according to distance.

“We will be the regulatory body for this project. Although the contractor would be purchasing the vehicles on subsidised rates as well as selecting the drivers and maintaining the vehicles, the MCG would be finalising the routes and the fares for this project. This way, we will ensure that the facility is provided in areas with dire-need of public transport while also making certain that the fares are capped and residents aren’t paying an exorbitant rate to avail the facility,” said Sharma.

It is not the first time that the MCG has come up with a plan of starting its own set of e-rickshaws with a private contractor. In September 2016, the then MCG additional commissioner, Amit Khatri, who is currently the deputy commissioner of the city, had come up with a plan of starting 1,000 app-based e-rickshaws in the city along with an app-based company that would provide last-mile connectivity to residents from areas located near rapid metro stations.

This plan, however, never came to fruition, and the same company launched 500 e-rickshaws a year later at all Delhi metro stations in the city, in partnership with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

MCG officials said they aim to phase out diesel autorickshaws in the city that are considered to be highly-polluting.

Last November, citing high pollution levels and the banning of diesel auto-rickshaws across NCR cities by Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA), the district administration, Haryana state pollution control board (HSPCB), and Gurugram traffic police had jointly started a campaign to help convert an estimated 20,000 autorickshaws from diesel to the cleaner CNG.

“We will be reaching out to diesel auto drivers to join the project by informing them that with this mode they will not only be helping the environment by cutting down pollution levels but also save them running costs as they no longer would be needing to pay for diesel to run their vehicles,” said an MCG official privy to the matter.