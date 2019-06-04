MCG to plant 40,000 indigenous saplings in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is in the process of framing a policy to increase the city’s green cover, and has asked residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in the city for a list of parks where space is available to grow indigenous trees and shrubs, officials from the horticulture wing said.

The MCG aims to plant at least 40,000 indigenous trees and shrubs.

“We are framing a policy which will help us ascertain the number of saplings that can be planted in each area and we have started asking RWAs to inform us about the available spaces in their parks. We are targeting to plant at least 40,000 saplings this monsoon,” Devender Bhadana, executive engineer of MCG’s horticulture wing, said.

The latest policy is likely to make RWAs responsible for maintaining these saplings, giving them a higher chance of survival, an official said.

Ajay Nirala, former executive engineer of MCG’s horticulture wing, who was last week transferred to Sonipat, said that since all green belts adjacent to roads were transferred to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) last year, the MCG is concentrating on increasing green cover in parks this year, the only available space to them.

Of the 529 parks in the city at the start of this year, 377 are maintained by RWAs and rest 152 are maintained by the MCG.

Since February, MCG has taken over some privately developed colonies, including Sushant Lok 1, South City 1, Palam Vihar, Nirvana Country, and Suncity.

“There are more than 100 parks in eight privately developed colonies, and we are targeting these areas specifically. Once the policy is prepared, RWAs from these areas would be asked to give a list of available spaces,” said the official.

Environmentalist Vaishali Rana Chandra said, “Indigenous trees and shrubs require a lot of land to grow properly. Most parks in the city already have a large number of trees besides benches, walking spaces, and other infrastructure. So, MCG may find it difficult to find space in parks for their venture.”

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 04:20 IST