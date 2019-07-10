MCG to take over upkeep of parks in Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok 1, Suncity and South City 1

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is likely to take over the maintenance of parks, green belts, trees and plants in five private colonies from next month, said officials on Tuesday.

These colonies include South City-1, Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok-1 and Suncity.

The civic body has been repairing roads, collecting garbage, upgrading sanitation and sewerage lines in these colonies since February this year.

The MCG officials said that a detailed project report (DPR) for upgrading horticulture has been prepared for each of the colonies, with tenders likely to be floated by the end of this month.

“We have finished the DPR work, and are now working on fixing estimates for the project based on which tenders would be floated to hire concessionaires for upgrading horticulture in these colonies. We are hoping to float tenders this month and start work from next month,” said Devender Bhadana, executive engineer of horticulture wing.

Residents said plants and parks in their colonies have been suffering for the lack of a maintenance agency.

“Parks in our area represent two extremities.They are either completely barren, without a single tree or shrub, or completely overgrown. None of the parks are maintained. We are waiting for the MCG to start their upkeep so that residents can once again use open green spaces,” said VMK Singh, a resident of Suncity.

MCG officials also said that they have also approached Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) with whom they have a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for installing LED streetlights across the city.

Raman Yadav, executive engineer of electric division, said two weeks ago, a verbal demand was made by the MCG for installing around 15,000 LED streetlights in the five colonies.

Yadav said a response from EESL is still awaited. “They need to confirm if they have the machinery, and manpower to install around 15,000 LED streetlights in these colonies. Once they give a nod, we will get administrative approval and start the installation process,” said Yadav.

EESL has so far installed 64,000 LED streetlights in the city. Yadav said that if EESL gives approval, work on installation of streetlights can commence from next month onwards.

Despite repeated calls, Venkatesh Dwivedi, north zone manager, EESL, did not respond.

The absence of maintenance of street lights has been a cause of concern for residents of these colonies.

Sunil Yadav, a resident and former RWA president of Palam Vihar, said not even a single streetlight is functioning in the colony, ever since the takeover by MCG.

“After the takeover, the developer stopped maintaining streetlights. Over the last three months, streetlights across the colony have stopped functioning, mainly due to the absence of a timer that allows a person to manually turn off the lights, when the sun rises. Most of the lights have stopped working due to overheating,” said Yadav.

Yadav said due to the absence of streetlights, the question of safety has become a concern for residents of these colonies, especially after sundown.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 03:14 IST