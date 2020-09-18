MCG uses GIS technology to map dengue and malaria hot spots across Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:07 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has for the first time mapped the prevalence of dengue and malaria in the city, using geographic information system (GIS) technology in order to undertake targeted anti-larvae and fogging measures for the prevention of vector-borne diseases, said officials on Thursday.

The civic body has mapped 69 hot spots for dengue and four areas for malaria on the basis of this year’s data available till September 15. MCG officials said that mapping these hot spots will help them analyse the geographical pattern of vector-borne diseases and identify target areas.

As per officials, the exact locations from where the vector-borne cases and large concentration of mosquito-breeding spots have been reported have been marked on the map on a sector-wise basis.

As per MCG’s map, five dengue hot spots were found in Sector 46, which is the highest for any sector, followed by four in Sector 49, and three each in sectors 12, 28, 43, 106. In Sector 52, there were two dengue hot spots and one malaria hot spot.

“MCG is using GIS technology to map every case of dengue and malaria reported in all health facilities in the district, including government and private hospitals, as well as spots where mosquito breeding has been reported. This information will be used to analyse the geographical pattern and identify areas for anti-larvae activities and fogging. We will be allocating our resources accordingly,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG. Geographic information system (GIS) is a type of software that uses satellite images to relate data with an exact geographic location.

At least 22 cases of dengue and 15 cases of malaria were reported in the city in 2019 — the lowest in five years. As per Dr Ram Prakash Rai, district epidemiologist, 28 cases of dengue and three cases of malaria have already been reported this year so far. Dengue and malaria cases are usually reported during the monsoon season between June and September.

MCG officials said that due to the rise in the number of vector-borne cases in the last two months, the MCG has decided to use GIS mapping and accordingly allocate its anti-larvae operations.

“Now that we have a clearer picture of the hot spots, MCG officials will be accordingly sent to these locations to carry out fumigation and anti-larvae operations so that these areas are given more importance than the rest of the city,” said a senior MCG official, deputed in its health wing. “The diseases are still at a stage where they can be contained. With the outbreak of Covid-19, we don’t want to put any additional pressure on the already heavily burdened health sector. All steps are being taken to reduce vector-borne diseases to a minimum,” he said.

The district health department and the MCG have together formed teams comprising 171 officials, who have 49 fogging machines at their disposal.

The commissioner said that the GIS map has also been shared with the residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) across the city. RWA representatives have been asked to check the locations near the hot spots and alert the MCG if pools of stagnant water are found near them.

In his message to the RWAs, Singh has also listed two MCG helpline numbers, 7988735682 and 9467469994, on which RWAs can alert the civic body or place requests for fogging and anti-larvae measures.

“We received the order from the MCG commissioner earlier this morning, following which directions were issued to the society staff members to check all apartments for stagnated water as well as drains and parks across the society. We have asked them to give us a report on the matter on Sunday, on the basis of which we will take a call on the next course of action,” said Puneet Goyal, president of Tulip Violet RWA, on Thursday.

Further health department officials said that between June 1 and September 17, 8.24 lakh houses were checked for mosquito breeding across the city, leading to 2,517 challans being issued against owners whose houses were found to have stagnant water for the third time.

Health department officials said that if they find stagnant water at a person’s house, a notice is issued against them for the first two offences. A third-time offence leads to fine, ranging from ₹500 to ₹2,500, depending on the extent of water stagnation and mosquito breeding.