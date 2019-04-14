MCG will survey all arterial roads to increase space for pedestrians

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is going to conduct a survey of all arterial roads in the city that would enable the civic body to identify the percentage of road width that is available for pedestrians, non-motorised transport (NMT), and vehicles on each stretch, said officials on Saturday.

According to MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav, the purpose of the survey is to help the MCG identify the space available for each category, which, he says, is currently heavily lopsided in favour of vehicles and hampers the right of way (ROW) for pedestrians and NMT.

MCG officials said the survey will be carried out by an external agency after the conclusion of the general elections in May.

Yadav said that after the survey has been conducted, the MCG will make changes across all arterial roads to ensure that dedicated percentage of road space is uniformly left for each of the three categories.

“It is common knowledge that roads in Gurugram have largely been built keeping vehicles in mind. The idea behind the survey is to help the MCG compile an on-ground database reflecting the existing percentage of road width given to vehicles, pedestrian, NMT on each arterial stretch, along with the current condition of roads and footpaths, illumination, speed-calming measures, and types of encroachments prevalent. Based on the findings, the MCG will try to ensure that all internal roads are modified keeping all three categories in mind, with each having a major proportion of the road space dedicated to them,” said Yadav. He added that there was “no point” in spending any funds towards expanding roads in the city. He said civic agencies needed a change of perspective towards widening roads and should concentrate their resources towards clearing encroachments which will suffice in providing vehicles, pedestrians and NMT with adequate road-width.

As per Yadav, once the survey is complete, the MCG will build or rectify footpaths for pedestrians, establish dedicated cycle lanes for NMT, and ensure encroachments such as illegal street vendors, shanties, houses, structures, electric poles, and illegally parked vehicles are removed from the roads to ensure that the optimal road width is available for each category.

All arterial roads in the city, that comprise a network of 250km, are maintained by the MCG in the city.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, the programme coordinator with Haryana Vision Zero, a government initiative to help achieve zero fatality in roads across Haryana, said that the move by the MCG was unique in the state.“There is not a single road in Haryana, which has been constructed keeping the ROW of pedestrians and NMT in mind. Authorities only initiate changes on the roads, once they realise the problems faced by pedestrians and NMT. Regardless, this is the first time a civic body has committed to building roads keeping ROW of all three categories in mind. The only thing that remains to be seen is when the actual implementation is carried out. If implemented properly, this will be an unprecedented move in Haryana,” said Bhatt.

As per data from Gurugram traffic police, in 2017, seven cyclists and 144 pedestrians died in Gurugram. Correspondingly, four and 195 died in 2016, preceded by nine and 191 in 2015.

