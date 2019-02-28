Member of notorious Sandeep Gadoli gang arrested from Gurugram

Police on Monday arrested a member of the Sandeep Gadoli gang, identified as Akash alias Akku, 22. He was arrested from Bristol Chowk on Faridabad Road. One country made pistol with a live cartridge was recovered from his possession. He is wanted for the murder of a former gangster’s brother.

On Tuesday, the suspect was booked under sections 25/54/59 of The Arms Act at DLF phase 1 police station. He also confessed to his involvement in an attempt-to-murder case in January 2018, the police said. Akash is one of the shooters of Sandeep Gadoli gang and had been maintaining a low profile since Gadoli was killed in a police encounter in 2016.

Gadoli, a gangster who had as many as three dozen criminal cases registered against him in Haryana, was shot dead in an encounter in a hotel in Andheri, Mumbai, in February 2016. In the years since his death, Gadoli’s gang has been defunct with several gang members either arrested or absconding.

“Police received a tip-off that the Akash was coming to the city. A trap was laid and he was arrested from near the gate of Bristol Hotel. He was produced in a city court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody,” Kumar said.

Police said the suspect was among the men who shot dead Manish Gujjar, elder brother of gangster and former councillor Binder Gujjar.

Manish, a liquor trader, was on his way to collect cash from a liquor vend when a group of unidentified men fired at least 15 rounds at his car in October 2016. His driver and a friend were injured in the shooting.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 05:21 IST