Minister orders cleaning of drains along e-way in 3 days

With the monsoon around the corner, state PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh, along with the department officials, on Monday, inspected the stormwater drains along the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway and those in Behrampur village, adjacent to the national highway.

This stretch of road has been the worst affected due to flooding in the past few years, leading to frequent traffic congestion. In July 2016, Gurugram witnessed a jam that lasted for over 20 hours and earned the unique name, “Gurujam”.

In order to prevent the repeat of the incident and flooding on the expressway, the officials of the PWD department and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram(MCG) were asked to ensure that all drains are cleaned within the next three days.

During the inspection, the minister found that drains on both sides of Behrampur Road were clogged with polythene bags, garbage and silt.

He asked his officials to remove the covers of the drains so that these can be cleaned by the sanitation staff.

Officials said that MCG contractors of the area were also called to the spot and were directed to clean the drains on village roads within three days.

“The water from these drains runs into the stormwater drains located along the national highway. As such, if these drains are not cleaned the rainwater will flood the area and the highway. I have also asked officials to ensure that silt removed from these drains is also disposed of properly,” said Singh in a statement.

He added that he will be once again inspecting the drains again on June 20.

While interacting with shop owners located along the service road of the highway, the minister asked them to ensure that no garbage is thrown into the drains as it prevents the movement of stormwater.

He also said that the onus to ensure that the drains along the highway are not clogged was on the business owners of the area.

