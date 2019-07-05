Minor girl held for role in murder of 18-year-old

A day after an 18-year-old man was murdered in Wazirpur village near Sector 95A, the police on Thursday apprehended a 16-year-old girl, who had allegedly called him to the crime spot. She was later sent to an observation home in Faridabad.

On Thursday morning, the family of the victim and residents of the village gathered around the mortuary and refused to take his body after the post-mortem examination, saying they would accept his body only if the suspect is arrested within 24 hours.

The suspect has been identified as Archit Chauhan.

According to the police, a preliminary probe suggested that the girl had asked the victim, Rohit, to meet her behind a government school in the village on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was at the spot, accompanying the girl.

Sanjay Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 10 A police station, said the girl allegedly helped the suspect execute the crime. He said, “The girl held the victim’s hands, while the suspect beat him up with a rod.”

The victim sustained multiple injuries on his neck and head and later succumbed to the injuries.

Residents of the village alleged that the suspect and his family members are local goons.

Jai Chand, a resident of the village, said, “Last year, the suspect man and his brothers picked a fight with us and burnt our cars. They are known to target the poor and lower castes of our village.”

SHO Kumar, however denied this claim.

He said, “The motive behind the incident was not caste related. The female friend, who is also from a lower-caste, planned the alleged murder with the suspect.”

Deepak, a relative of the victim, said that around 2pm, Rohit received a phone call from the girl asking him to meet him behind the school to “discuss something personal”.

“She had allegedly insisted that he come alone. Usually, he never went out alone. But on the day of the incident, when his cousin offered to accompany him, he refused. We checked the footage of a CCTV camera installed on the way to the spot, and saw him riding his scooter at 2.27pm,” Deepak said.

Kumar said, “The suspect man is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A post-mortem examination of the victim’s body revealed that he was beaten up with a rod, which left him with multiple severe injuries. Though the family had said in the complaint that Rohit had been shot, the preliminary autopsy did not find evidence of a gunshot wound. Dr Deepak Mathur, a forensic expert, said, “The post-mortem examination suggests that the victim was beaten up with a blunt object. He had sustained multiple injuries on his head and neck.”

Vikas, a resident of Wazirpur village, said, “We will not take the body unless the police arrest the accused man within 24 hours and provide police protection to Rohit’s family members, as they are being threatened.” He added that they have urged the administration to give compensation to the victim’s family and a government job to one of the family members.

Rajiv Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), met the victim’s family members on Thursday and assured them that the suspect would soon be arrested.

On June 29, Rohit had celebrated his 18th birthday and hosted a party, said his relatives. Sunita, a relative, said, “He was very excited about turning 18. He invited me to the party but I could not go because of work. It was the first time that he cut a cake on his birthday.”

Rohit’s friends said that he dropped out of school after he failed class 10. Yogesh, Rohit’s former classmate, said, “After failing the exams, he began to work at a private company. A night before the incident, we were playing an online game together on our cellphones.”

He added that Rohit had met the girl while playing football in the village.

The police said the suspect was also wanted in another murder case in the city. He was among the eight suspects persons who had allegedly beaten up and strangled a student of class 12 over a dispute regarding a due payment of ₹500 in March. After killing the man, the suspect had allegedly dumped his body in a drain. Six persons were arrested in the case while two, including the main suspect in that matter, are on the run.

