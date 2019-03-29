Minor kidnapped from Bengal rescued

Ten days after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from Malda in West Bengal by three men, she was reunited with her family in the city on Thursday. The police said the girl, a native of Kaliachak in Malda, had gone missing on March 18, when she was returning from school. Her family had filed a complaint at the Kaliachak police station.

The police said the girl was put on a train to Delhi, adding that they suspected the involvement of a child-trafficking racket. The accused men allegedly sedated the girl but escaped from the train before she regained consciousness. The girl was neither injured nor assaulted, said the police. A police official from women police station said a passenger had noticed the girl lying unconscious on the train on March 20 and brought her to Rajiv Nagar in Sector 14. “The passenger had informed a helpline and the police on the same day. The girl was counselled by the child welfare committee(CWC) officials and the local police in Malda district was contacted,” said the police official.

Shakuntala Dhull, chairperson, CWC, said, “In her statement, the girl said that on March 18, three men had offered to drop her when she was returning from school. Later, she was forced on a train alongside them. She said that since she was yelling in the train, the accused men had threatened to push her under the train and later sedated her.” The Kaliachak police had registered a case under sections 363 and 365 of the IPC on March 21. The police said the victim’s family arrived in the city on Thursday and took her away. “The local police will now conduct the investigation,” said the SHO of Sector 14 police station.

