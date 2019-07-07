Minor tiff turns violent; two held for murdering man

The police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly murdering a man after an argument during a drinking session in Sukhrali village near Sector 17.

The deceased, Lokesh Sharma, who was a partner in a placement agency in Abhay Singh Complex in Sukhrali, was found dead in the balcony of a courier company’s office on Friday morning. He had injuries on his face and head, and was bleeding from his nose. His clothes were found to be dishevelled, suggesting that he had probably been murdered. Several alcohol bottles were found in the room.

The police had registered a case of murder after the victim’s younger brother, Himanshu, a Bcom student, had filed a complaint at the sector 17/18 police station. In the complaint, he had said that his elder brother had informed him over the phone on Thursday, around 8pm, that he was stuck at Rajiv Chowk and that he would be taking a bus later to their house in Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh.

“I told him to take a bus at 9pm or else stay in the city for the night. When I called him around 9pm, his phone was switched off. He did not answer his phone despite my repeated calls. At 8.30am on Friday, I received a phone call from a person saying that Lokesh had met with an accident. I reached the spot, along with friends and family members, and saw that he was lying dead,” stated Himanshu, in the FIR.

The accused men, identified as Manoj Shukla, 36, and Sahil Mehta alias Kaku, 34, were arrested from a rented house in Sector 17 A on Saturday, after they were identified in a CCTV near their office, said the police. According to the police, Shukla runs a courier office adjacent to Sharma’s office, while Mehta works as a delivery agent at the courier company.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said the three were drinking liquor in the night and while drinking, they got engaged in an argument, which turned violent.

“The accused men assaulted Sharma and banged his head repeatedly on the floor. He was also hit with a plastic stool. Both the men then escaped from the spot,” said Boken.

After registering the case, the crime branch of Sector 17 took up the investigation.

A crime branch officer, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that a preliminary probe had revealed that Sharma was killed sometime around midnight.

“Earlier in the evening, he had been drinking with two of his co-partners. One of the partners took off in a cab and left for Faridabad, while the other left for his house in Sohna. The victim called his brother saying he would take the bus, but later changed his mind fearing that he might be stuck in traffic. It had rained during the day. Instead, he went to the office where he often spent the night,” said the official.

The police said that the victim and his co-partners had rented the office a month ago. “Once he reached the office, he noticed that the two men were drinking in an adjacent office. He was acquainted with them as they were his neighbours and decided to stay back for a drink or two. During questioning, the accused men said that the victim boasted of being superior to them, as he was from Nuh (Mewat), following which an argument ensued that turned violent. The two men started assaulting him. He was beaten up with a stool and sustained severe injuries,” said the official.

The police said the probe had further revealed that one of the accused men was arrested in an assault case earlier and had spent a night in jail. The police is checking if they have a criminal record. The accused men were sent to judicial custody, said the police.

