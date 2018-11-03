Missing head, body parts fox Gurugram Police in DLF murder case

Beset with a missing head and an accused, who has been changing statements, Gurgaon police have decided to take his 38-year-old aide to Punjab’s Doraha to corroborate information shared by him, including on the location of the missing body parts.

Jagdish Kumar (38) was arrested on Thursday for allegedly helping Harnek Singh Dhillon (76), a resident of DLF Phase 2 in Gurgaon, chop and dispose of the body parts of flour mill owner Jaskaran Singh (51).

Dhillon, arrested on October 24, had confessed to killing his wife, Gurmehar Kaur (72) at their house as she had been pressurising him to confess murdering Jaskaran, to whom he owed money.

Kumar was arrested from Chamoli in Uttarakhand, about 319 kilometres from Gurugram, after police teams conducted raids at six suspected locations.

Dhillon and Kumar were produced in court on Friday, which sent Dhillon to 14-day judicial custody and Kumar to police remand for three days.

“We will take him (Kumar) to the locations that Dhillon allegedly said he threw the body parts in,” said Ajay Veer Bhadana, SHO of Sector 29 police station, adding that only six body parts have been recovered so far.

“Nine parts, including the head, are still missing. We will also recreate the crime scene at DLF Phase 2 house where they had allegedly chopped Jaskaran Singh’s body,” Bhadana said.

Police said Kumar was hired as a cook in 2004 for paying guest (PG) accommodations owned by Dhillon — one at Sushant Lok-1 and two in DLF Phase 2. He also occasionally worked as domestic help at Dhillon’s house.

Dhillon had allegedly asked Kumar for help in killing Singh and was paid Rs 5 lakh for the task.

Kumar had allegedly lost a job and returned to Dhillon in June this year as he was in need of money to start his own PG accommodation in Sushant Lok, police said.

He had finalised the place and was to start operations from January 1 next year. “Dhillon allegedly offered Kumar the money to kill Singh and he agreed and took Rs 2 lakh as an advance while the remaining amount was paid to him on the night of October 15 after they returned from Punjab after disposing of the body,” said Bhadana.

Police said Dhillon was a tough nut to crack and dealing with him was challenging as he allegedly kept changing his statements.

“It was challenging to identify Jagdish Kumar as there was no technical evidence and Dhillon kept misguiding us. Dhillon tried to save him as he knows a lot about his criminal history. We are hopeful of getting more details in this case during the remand which will help uncover some fraud immigration cases where Dhillon was allegedly involved,” Bhadana said.

Police said they are also scanning Kumar’s call detail records to get more details of people connected to him.

