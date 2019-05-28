‘MLA’s missing son owed money to many’: Police

Three days after a 38-year-old man, the son of a former MLA(member of the legislative assembly), went missing in Pataudi, the police on Monday said that they were working on several theories to explain his disappearance, including the fact that the man owed money to several people.

Pankaj Kumar had allegedly left his house on Friday afternoon. His car was found abandoned in Sector 1 in Pataudi with his mobile phone and car keys inside on Saturday morning. He had told his family that he was going to run an errand but did not return. His mobile phone was found to be switched off.

The police had registered a case against unknown person/s under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Pataudi police station. The victim’s family had suspected that he was kidnapped.

Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Manesar, said that as per the preliminary probe the victim is yet to be traced.

“We are working on several theories. But nothing concrete has emerged in the probe to explain his disappearance. According to the person to whom the victim had made the last phone call, the victim had owed him ₹25 lakh and the call was made regarding the payment. It has also emerged during the probe that the victim had taken money from at least two students to secure admission to his college,” said DCP Kumar.

The police said evidence found from the spot where the car was discovered does not suggest any signs of struggle. DCP Kumar, however, said that the probability of kidnapping could not be ruled out at the moment and several teams are working to solve the case.

