MNC exec among 3 duped of money in Gurugram

After the cyber crime cell submitted its investigation reports against unidentified people for allegedly duping residents of the city, three fraud cases were registered at different police stations in the city Friday.

The first case pertains to a complaint filed by a 42-year-old Om Nagar resident, who works at the court complex.

He has, in his complaint registered on May 8, said that ₹80,000 was taken away from his bank account.

“I was shocked to receive three messages on my registered mobile number when I woke up in the morning on May 7. The messages stated that a transaction of ₹40,000 and two transactions of ₹20,000 each were made from my account. Surprisingly, I did not receive any OTP,” said Nirmal Singh, the complainant.

Singh got his debit card blocked and informed the police of the incident.

“I approached Shivaji Nagar police station and Cyber Crime police station but all in vain. I had filed a complaint on the chief minister’s window portal on June 5 following which the case was registered,” said Singh.

Police, however, refuted the allegation and said they had sent the complaint to the cyber cell which conducted an investigation, and based on their report, the case was registered.

In the second incident, police said complainant Manish Joshi, a resident of Sector 11, received a call, wherein the caller introduced himself as an employee of the bank where he held an account and asked for his details to update his KYC. “I gave him my details,” Joshi said.

On February 9, Joshi received a message that his fixed deposit had been pre-closed and transferred to his account.

After half an hour, ₹85,599 was taken out of his account.

In another incident, a resident of Patel Nagar filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station last November, saying ₹1,36,300 was debited from her account.

Karan Goyal, assistant commissioner of police (DLF), said a case has been registered and suspects will be nabbed.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 03:56 IST