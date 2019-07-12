MNC exec held for sexually assaulting, blackmailing and filming colleague

The police on Wednesday night arrested a 25-year-old man, who is an executive with a multinational company in the city, for allegedly sexually assaulting his 24-year-old colleague, filming the act and then threatening to circulate it on social media, the police said.

ACP (Sadar) Aman Yadav said they arrested the suspect at the Sadar police station, where he had came with his parents after the police called him on Wednesday. The suspect was sent to judicial custody. “We have seized his mobile phone, used for recording the crime, and blackmail the victim and her family,” he said, adding that they have recovered all the evidence from the suspect’s possession.

The police said that the victim, a Delhi resident, had filed a complaint on Monday, alleging that the suspect had proposed to her in September 2018. But after she turned him down, he started pressuring her by saying he would physically harm himself if she refused to befriend him.

The victim in her complaint had alleged that in the last week of February, the suspect had invited her to his house, allegedly sexually assaulted her and secretly filmed the act.

In the FIR, the woman stated that the man got her address and her father’s mobile number from the company records in June and started threatening her, saying that if her family opposed their marriage, he would circulate the video on the social media. Last week, the man had called her to the office lobby and shown her the video clip, the victim said, adding that on Sunday, the suspect called on the woman’s father and threatened him.

A case of rape and criminal intimidation was filed at the Sadar police station on Monday. The woman’s medical examination was conducted and her statement was recorded before a magistrate on Wednesday.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 02:32 IST