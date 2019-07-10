MNC executive sexually assaulted, filmed, blackmailed; colleague booked

The police on Monday booked a 25-year-old executive of a multinational company in the city for allegedly sexually assaulting a 24-year-old colleague, and blackmailing her by making a video clip and threatening to circulate it on social media, the police said, adding that he is on the run.

The woman, a Delhi resident, filed a complaint on Monday, alleging that the suspect, whom she knew for the past year, had proposed to her in September. After she turned him down, he started pressuring her by saying that he would either cut his wrist or smash his head if she did not befriend him, the police said.

Aman Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (Sadar), said the woman gave in and started talking to him. “In the last week of February, the man invited her to his house at Sohna Road and allegedly sexually assaulted her. He also told her that he wanted to marry her and asked her to speak to her parents about him. He also made a video of the act without her knowledge,” he said.

A case was registered against the man under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar police station on Monday.

In the FIR, the woman stated that the man got her address and her father’s mobile number from the company records. “When the woman questioned him, he threatened her, saying that if her family opposed their marriage, he would circulate the video on various social media platforms,” said Yadav.

The man showed her the video in the office last Friday. The woman, in her complaint, stated she was shocked and immediately blocked him on WhatsApp, following which he came to her house and called her from another number asking her to unblock him, the police said.

When the woman refused, he called on her father’s mobile number on Sunday night and told him about their relationship. The police said he also threatened her father with dire consequences and told him that he would malign her reputation.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 02:44 IST