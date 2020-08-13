Moderate rain inundates many areas in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:12 IST

More than 60mm of rainfall left several stretches across the city heavily waterlogged on Thursday. The worst affected areas included the Narsinghpur-Khandsa stretch, on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, IFFCO Chowk on e-way, Basai Road, and the sector 46-Bakhtawar Chowk stretch.

At each of the stretches, waterlogging was so severe that at least a portion of one carriageway or the service lane could not be used by motorists altogether. Gurugram traffic police officials cautioned commuters over social media to avoid travelling on these lanes.

“The road from sector 46 towards Bakhtawar Chowk was inundated. At several points, traffic police officials were diverting traffic through the opposite carriageway as one entire carriageway was filled with knee-deep rainwater. Fortunately, the affected stretch was less than 500 metres and it did not take long to clear,” said Harshit Shukla, a resident of sector 50.

The city witnessed continuous rain of moderate intensity from 10.30 pm on Wednesday night till Thursday noon.

As per the district administration’s rainfall report, the city recorded 60mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) classifies rain between 15.55mm and 64mm as “moderate.”

A pedestrian subway located opposite Haldiram, near Kherki Daula was also inundated. The 100-metre subway is used extensively by residents of Sihi village and Kherki Daula/sector 76 to cross the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

As per an official of the Millennium City Express Private Limited (MCEPL), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) concessionaire for the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, a 10 horsepower motor pump was installed at the subway to drain out rainwater, which was finally cleared around 1 pm.

“The entrance and exit side of the subway are located in low-lying areas. As a result, rainwater from highway and nearby villages used to accumulate here. To counter this, we had built a speed breaker on both sides to ensure the rainwater backflowed. However, today, the volume of rainwater was much higher and it crossed the speed breaker as well due to which the subway was flooded. With a motor pump, it took us more than two hours to clear the rainwater,” said an MCEPL official privy to the matter.

The MCEPL official said that seven motor pumps, two of 60 HP, one of 20 HP, and four of 10 HP were used to drain the rainwater from the Kherki Daula-Narsinghpur stretch.

“From the moment it stops raining, depending on the extent of waterlogging, it takes us a minimum of three hours and a maximum of six to drain the rainwater with motor pumps. By 4pm, after nearly five hours of continuous use, rainwater was cleared from the stretch,” said the official.

Many arterial stretches located in sectors 27, 28, 33, 43, 46, 47, 49, 50 DLF Phases 1-2, South City 1-2, Palam Vihar, Himgiri Chowk, Bristol Chowk, Gurudwara Road, Old-Delhi-Gurgaon Road, Sohna Road, also reported heavy waterlogging.

Raman Sharma, chief engineer of Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said that at all these points tractor-mounted motor pumps were deployed by the civic body to drain out rainwater.

“Overall, more than 25 motor pumps of ours were positioned at different points across the city to drain out rainwater. In most areas by 2pm, rainwater had receded but there were a few low-lying areas where we are expecting rainwater to clear by 8 pm,” said Sharma.

Waterlogging is an annual problem across the city during the monsoon season. Despite many measures, civic bodies have not been able to find a permanent solution to tackle it.

VS Kundu, chief executive officer (CEO) of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said that they were caught up dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. The 68-day national lockdown obstructed work on cleaning the drains, affecting monsoon preparations.

“This year, our objective was very straightforward. At whichever area we found heavy rainwater accumulation following rains, we subsequently initiated draining procedures there so that it does not create a problem for a long duration. This is how we have approached tackling waterlogging this monsoon season. Until we start work towards long-term solutions, waterlogging will remain a recurring issue,” said Kundu.

Kundu said that this year both GMDA and MCG had come up with various long-term solutions for waterlogging-prone areas, however, they weren’t able to execute it, this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

“All of these long-term measures require months of continuous, manpower-intensive work. We are aiming to ensure that these can be implemented prior to the 2021 monsoon season,” said Kundu.