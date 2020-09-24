More than 1,600 property owners can lose water and sewage connections if they fail to clear dues

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 23:51 IST

More than 1,600 property owners across the city can lose their water and sewage connections next month if they fail to clear their property tax dues by then, said officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Thursday.

MCG officials said, over the last one week, notices have been served to around 1,650 property owners, asking them to clear their property tax dues within the next 15 days. Otherwise, the civic body would terminate their water and sewage connections.

MCG officials said that each property owner owes the civic body in excess of ₹10 lakh in dues, much of which have been accumulating for more than the past five years.

“The 1,650 property owners have been given multiple notices to clear their dues. We have now decided to serve them a final notice of 15 days to clear their dues. Otherwise, we will terminate their water and sewage connections with immediate effect,” said Dinesh Kumar, zonal taxation officer (ZTO), MCG.

A senior MCG official privy to the matter said that for the civic body sealing properties of tax defaulters — the usual practice — was proving to be a hindrance, especially in residential areas and often they only ended up sealing commercial properties. Hence, the civic body has decided to opt for disconnecting water and sewage lines of defaulters.

The official further said that the MCG is also planning to write to the power discom, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), requesting it to cut the electricity connection of property tax defaulters.

It is for the first time that the MCG is planning to terminate sewage connections of property tax defaulters. The practice of terminating water connections, however, is not something new for the civic body. In April 2017, the civic body had terminated water connections of five residents in Sector 27 for failing to clear their dues.

Property tax is MCG’s main source of revenue. More than 80% of MCG’s annual revenue comes from it.There are 3.97 lakh properties registered under MCG records and as per the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act. The civic body can charge tax from any property falling under its jurisdiction.

The MCG had collected around ₹166 crore through property tax collection in the 2019-2020 fiscal, much lower than its highest collection of ₹342 crore in 2017-18 fiscal.

To ensure a higher collection of property tax in 2020-21 fiscal, the MCG introduced a rebate scheme of 10% on property tax dues in May. Initially, the deadline for this was set as August 31. However, after the civic body collected ₹105 crore of property tax dues in August — the highest it had ever collected in a single month — the civic body decided to extend the rebate scheme till October 31.