Over 600 suspected dengue cases in Gurugram district, the highest in 3 years

More than 600 suspected cases of dengue have been detected in Gurugram district so far this year . According to health department officials, this is the highest number of suspected cases in the city in the past three years.

“In 2015, around 2,000 suspected cases of dengue were reported from the district — the highest ever. Considering that the season of mosquito-borne disease is not over yet, this year’s number is only expected to rise,” Dr Ram Prakash Rai, district epidemiologist, said.

In 2017, this number was 521, while 2016 saw 430 suspected cases.

Dengue season usually starts in June and lasts until mid-December. A case of dengue, caused by the bite of Aedes aegypti mosquito, can only be confirmed by a specialised blood test, called the IgM-based ELISA test, which is usually done by the district health department. As per the directives from the state health department, every private hospital or clinic is required to intimate the department about every suspected case of dengue and send the blood sample to the laboratory for testing. Once confirmed, the result is counted as positive.

Blood tests are important, since even non-dengue cases can exhibit common symptoms of the disease, such as high fever, body ache, low platelet count, etc. However, several blood samples often test negative.

Dr Manjeetha Nath Das, consultant, internal medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital, said, “I have been seeing many patients — mostly in the age group of 20-45 years — who come in with dengue-like symptoms, but test negative for the disease. I advise them to drink a lot of water to keep their body hydrated.”

Dr Das added that even the slightest fever and body pain should not be ignored and one should consult a doctor immediately.

Doctors said they expected a fall in the number of dengue cases in the next two or three weeks as the weather turns colder. “After October, when the temperature dips, the dengue virus cannot survive for too long,” Dr Rai said.

