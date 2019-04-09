Mother, newborn die; 2 doctors of Gurugram clinic booked

Two doctors of a private clinic at Palam Vihar Extension were booked for allegedly causing death by negligence on Sunday after a mother and her newborn died.

According to the complainant, Pushkar, a resident of Ashok Vihar, his wife Mamta, 20, was admitted to the clinic at 10am on Saturday. She gave birth to a baby in the afternoon, which, doctors said, was stillborn. “My wife had also suffered excessive bleeding. So the doctors asked us to go to a bigger hospital. However, upon reaching there, we weren’t given admission,” Pushkar said.

Pushkar added that when they went back to the Palam Vihar clinic, the doctors there then started treating her despite not having the right medical equipment. “They insisted on treating her there and did so for about an hour while I kept asking for my wife to be referred to another hospital. Finally, after much persuasion, they let us to go to the Civil Hospital in Civil Lines, but she died on the way,” he said. The complainant said had the clinic declared they couldn’t treat his wife earlier, they could have gone to another hospital on time.

However, one of the suspected doctors denied the allegations and said, “The patient didn’t come to us after being referred to another hospital. They were on their way to the Civil Hospital when the patient died.”

“An FIR has been filed under Section 304A ((causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC),” Satpal Singh, sub-inspector, Sector 5 police station, said.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 05:10 IST