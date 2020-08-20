e-paper
Motorcyclist killed after being hit by tractor on Gurugram-Faridabad Road

gurugram Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:55 IST
A 28-year-old man died after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by a tractor trolley near Gwal Pahari area on Gurugram-Faridabad Road on Wednesday afternoon. The police said the suspect, the tractor trolley driver, abandoned his vehicle near the spot after the collision and escaped on foot. He is yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the victim, identified by first name as Sailesh, was a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi and worked in a construction company in Sector 48. On Wednesday around 2pm, his brother-in-law, Bharat, paid a visit to his office, following which they decided to head to Faridabad on their motorcycles.

In the police complaint, Bharat said, “He told me he had some official work in Faridabad. Around 2.30pm, we left from Sector 48 on our respective motorcycles. I was driving ahead of him. Since he was lagging behind, I stopped at a restaurant on Faridabad road and waited for him. A few minutes later, I saw his motorcycle approaching the restaurant. Suddenly, a tractor trolley took a left turn and hit his motorcycle.”

He added that his brother-in-law fell on the road and suffered severe injuries. “I ran towards the tractor trolley but the driver drove away. A commuter took my brother-in-law to a hospital in Sector 56, where he died during treatment.”

The police said the tractor trolley was found abandoned a few metres from the accident spot. “The suspect escaped from the spot. His tractor has been seized. We are trying to trace him with the help of the regional transport authority officials,” said a police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code(IPC) at DLF Phase 1 police station on Wednesday, said the police.

