Muhammad Akil replaces Krishan Kumar Rao as Gurugram top cop

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Muhammad Akil was named the new Gurugram commissioner of police by the Haryana government late on Sunday night.

A 1989 IPS batch officer, Akil, who was previously additional director-general of police (ADGP) law and order, was also holding the additional charge of chief vigilance officer. He will replace 1996-batch IPS officer, Krishan Kumar Rao, who has been made the inspector-general of police (IGP), Regional Training Centre, Bhondsi.

The two officers were among nine senior police officers to be transferred by the Haryana government on Sunday.

Gurugram police spokesperson Subash Boken said Muhammad Akil, who has served as the superintendent of police (SP) in many districts of Haryana including Narnaul, Bhiwani, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Ambala, is expected to take charge today (Tuesday). “Prior to that, he was appointed as assistant superintendent of police (ASP) in Rohtak. He has also served as DIG Border Security Force (BSF) Ferozepur, before his recent posting as ADGP (law and order),” said Boken.

Rao said that the transfer was a routine exercise ahead of the upcoming elections and that he shall be taking charge later in the week.

Rao was appointed as commissioner of city police on June 20, 2018, and his tenure of eight months is the shortest one since the city came under the commissionerate system in 2007.

Boken said that Rao’s predecessor, Sandeep Khirwar, had served as the police chief for 22 months from August 2016 to June 2018 and prior to that Navdeep Singh Virk was posted as the commissioner of police for 21 months from November 2014 to August 2016.

During Rao’s tenure as the top cop, the police launched a major crackdown against the alleged prostitution racket operating out of malls on the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road and conducted several raids. The police , in a statement released on Monday, said that the vehicle theft cases went down by 48% in the past eight months, attributing the success to intensified night-time patrolling by PCR vans.

Over 180 proclaimed offenders were arrested and the police focused attention on auctioning their properties in an effort to rein them in. The crime branch also conducted raids at several fake call centres operating in the city. He also announced a week off for the city’s traffic police personnel on the weekends and introduced eight-hour-long shifts for the police for better efficiency.

“The hardcore criminals had a tough time, the crime rate went down and major cases were solved,” Rao said.

However, the city police wasn’t successful in arresting Gurugram’s most wanted criminal, Kaushal, whose gang was involved in several murder cases, including the recent murder of an alleged bookie on Sohna road. The police managed to build some pressure, arresting the sharpshooter of the Kaushal gang and several of his aides, including his brother.

Three assistant commissioners of police (ACP) officers from the city were also transferred. Inderjit Singh, who was ACP, Sadar was transferred as deputy superintendent of police(DSP) Mahendragarh; Dharambir Singh, who was ACP, Manesar, was transferred as DSP, Tauru, and Hitesh Yadav, who was ACP, traffic, was transferred as DSP, Palwal.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 04:52 IST