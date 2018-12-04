Municipal chiefs of Ggm and Faridabad to be link officers

To maintain an uninterrupted flow of work and to ensure that the officer filling in the post of either the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) or that of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) has prior knowledge about the functioning of both the civic bodies, the Haryana government has appointed the two commissioners as link officers.

If one of the officers goes on a vacation or an official tour, the other will hold both the charges. The state government took a decision in this regard on Sunday.

Presently, Yashpal Yadav is the MCG commissioner, while the post of MCF commissioner is held by Mohammed Shayin. In case, Yadav is out of town, Shayin will have to fill in the role of MCG commissioner. The same will be reciprocated by Yadav if Shayin is out of town.

Till now, the practice has been that when the commissioner of a particular civic body is on a vacation or a tour, he or she is replaced by another officer from the city at random following an order from the state government.

This practice has led to situations when the person with the temporary additional charge is barely aware of the happenings of the civic body. This has led to frequent disruptions in the work, as only the commissioner is familiar with urgent matters.

“The usual practice so long has been to select an officer from the civic body to fill in the post of commissioner temporarily. It is unfair towards the concerned person, as he or she is not aware of the intricacies of the particuThe appointment of link officers will streamline the functioning of the civic body, said a retired IAS officer, who was also the first MCG commissioner in 2008.

lar civic body’s functioning, and spends a lot of time on simply familiarising himself or herself with the necessary steps needed to approve matters or pass an order. As such, the temporary officer ends up depending a lot on other senior officials for support and clarity,” said a senior MCG official on the condition of anonymity. The move to appoint link officers was welcomed by senior officials of the Haryana bureaucracy.

“Usually, the person with temporary charge only approves or passes very urgent cases that are either timebound in nature or entangled with the district courts or the High Court. Routine matters, as a result, invariably got neglected. Hence, the new move will be beneficial, as the two officers will apprise themselves of the happenings of the two civic bodies and coordinate with each other, before one of them vacates the post. It will no doubt streamline the functioning,” said Rajeev Sharma, a retired IAS officer, who was the first MCG commissioner in 2008.

When contacted, Mohammed Shayin, the commissioner of MCF did not wish to comment on the matter. Despite repeated calls and texts, Yadav remained unavailable for comment.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 15:00 IST