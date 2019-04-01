Municipal Corporation of Gurugram issues show cause notice to engineering wing

After receiving several complaints of inaction against unauthorised constructions and encroachments of public spaces, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) commissioner Yashpal Yadav issued show-cause notices to all staff members of the engineering wing of the corporation, said officials on Sunday.

As per Yadav, he has directed all the staff members of the engineering wing to list in writing the action they have taken over the last 12 months, mainly in relation to enforcement.

Yadav further said he has given them a week’s time to respond, failure of which will lead to legal proceedings being initiated against them.

“Over the past one year, through the CM window, MCG’s helpline, and social media, a record number of complaints have been registered against unauthorised constructions and encroachments. Hence, I have asked the officials concerned to explain the actions they have taken against such activities over the past year, and also justify the reasons for failing to act against some. All officials will been given an opportunity to justify themselves before any action is taken against them,” said Yadav.

Yadav added that simultaneously he has appointed 12 supervisors to monitor illegal constructions in the city.

“From April 1, a mega drive against illegal buildings will be initiated where such structures will be sealed or demolished across the city. The MCG has already sent 100 notices to the violators, and action against them will start from Monday,” he said.

As per officials, the engineering wing staff has until April 8 to submit their explanations to the MCG commissioner.

Officials said that most complaints pertain to the illegal constructions in the 300 metre radius of the Indian Air Force (IAF) ammunition depot in Sector 14, which is a restricted area. A MCG survey has found the presence of 4,156 illegal buildings, including 854 commercial buildings, 3,016 residential buildings, and 241 mixed-use buildings.

Last year, MCG officials carried out drives in the area on several occasions, and faced resistance from locals on five different occasions, leading to one official getting injured and several equipment and vehicles being damaged.

