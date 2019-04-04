Municipal Corporation of Gurugram orders probe into irregularities found in 35 bills

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has found irregularities in the sanctioning of 35 bills of private contractors by the engineering wing, leading to an inquiry in the matter, commissioner Yashpal Yadav said on Wednesday. Yadav has also submitted a recommendation to the state government for filing a charge sheet against two executive engineers (XENs) for laxity in services.

The development comes just three days after the MCG commissioner had issued show cause notices to all staff members of the engineering wing to list in writing the action they have taken over the last 12 months, mainly regarding enforcement. Engineering wing officials have been given time till April 8 to respond, failing which legal proceedings will be initiated against them.

“During inspection of files last month, irregularities were found in passing of 35 bills raised by private contractors. I have directed chief engineer and chief accounts officer to look into the matter and see if the irregularities can be fixed before the next course of action,” Yadav said.

As per MCG officials, the 35 bills -- for works such as completing roads, drains, installing streetlights and other amenities -- had been sanctioned at higher prices than the norm.

Yadav said he has directed the engineering wing officials to submit all bills up to

rs10 lakh sanctioned by them in the last 12 months by April 8, which will be reviewed in the monthly meeting.

Executive engineers have authorisation to approve a bill worth up to ₹10 lakh. Approval to bills between rs10 lakh and ₹4 crore can be given by the joint commissioners, MCG commissioner, and the finance and contract committee (F&CC). Any project or bills amounting above rs4 crore has to be approved by the Urban Local Bodies (ULB).

The MCG chief said that during the monthly review meeting on March 8, two executive engineers had not submitted the list of action they had carried out against certain tasks. He said it was not the first time the two persons had failed to carry out tasks allocated to them, leading him to recommending to the state government for filing a charge sheet against them for laxity in services. Yadav, however, did not disclose the names of the two XENs.

“Last month, I had asked the two XENs concerned to submit actions they had taken against unauthorised construction based on complaints filed on the CM window and social media. The two persons did not give any concrete response to this. It was not the first time they had failed to act on tasks allocated to them and they had been given repeated warnings in the past as well. Hence, I have recommended to the state government to file a charge sheet against them,” Yadav said.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 03:45 IST