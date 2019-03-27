Municipal Corporation of Gurugram staff takes over at Suncity

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has deputed 20 of its staff members for maintaining civic amenities in Suncity, making it the first of the nine private colonies where on-ground work will be carried out, officials said on Tuesday.

On March 8, MCG had officially taken over Suncity located in Sector 54 on the Golf Course Road. However, services were being provided by the developer in the interim before the civic body could determine the manpower and resources needed for carrying out work in the residential colony.

The officials said that MCG is likely to start services in the colony from April 1.

As per a document sent to the developer by MCG, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, MCG will be deputing four staff members each for maintaining sewerage system, footpaths and sewage treatment plants (STPs), and three each for water supply and managing water boosters. In addition, MCG has also appointed two supervisors for looking after all civic related works in the colony.

VMK Singh, general secretary of Suncity Residents Welfare Association (RWA) until recently, said that the developer has notified its maintenance staff about the change and they are serving their notice period.

“Last week, the developer informed its maintenance staff that their services are no longer required as MCG will be taking over the colony from next month. They accordingly resigned and are currently serving their notice period. We are expecting MCG services from start of next month,” Singh said.

As per Singh, all existing maintenance staff members had been hired by the developer. The tenure of the RWA of Suncity ended on March 13 and elections for a new RWA are awaited.

The MCG officials said that apart from maintenance related services, they will also simultaneously carry out development work amounting to ?50.37 lakh.

On January 9, the developer had sent a letter to MCG stating that it had fixed all existing deficiencies in Suncity and the colony was ready to be taken over. MCG, along with the RWA, found that deficiencies such as repairing of footpaths, upgrading of 16 parks, replacement of storm water drains, sewer cleaning, and other works remained, for which a cumulative expenditure of ?50.37 lakh was needed.

On February 22, the developer paid the amount to MCG, paving the way for Suncity to be taken over.

“Earlier this month, I visited the colony and found the work carried out by the developer to be satisfactory. Our officials have examined the pending works in the colony, which will be completed after the elections are over,” said Yashpal Yadav, commissioner of MCG.

Other private colonies that will be taken over by the civic body includes DLF phases 1, 2, 3, Sushant Lok 1, South City 1 and 2, Nirvana Country and Palam Vihar. In five colonies — Sushant Lok 1, South City 1 and 2, Nirvana Country and Palam Vihar -- a survey is currently underway for determining the exact resources needed for carrying out civic work in them. It is expected to be completed by the end of this month and work is subsequently expected to start.

