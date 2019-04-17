Municipal Corporation of Gurugram starts fixing roads, collecting waste door-to-door in private colonies

After completing its survey for assessing the amount of resources and manpower required for fixing deficiencies in four private colonies — Sushant Lok 1, South City 1, Nirvana Country, and Palam Vihar — the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has started fixing roads, linking stormwater drains, undertaking door-to-door waste collection and

cleaning of sewage lines over the past one week, officials said on Tuesday.

As per the MCG’s detailed project report (DPR), an expenditure of ₹41.28 crore is required for fixing civic infrastructure in Sushant Lok 1, ₹19.32 crore in Palam Vihar, ₹17.95 crore in South City 1, and ₹9.80 crore in Nirvana Country.

MCG was provided with funds by the developers to fix these deficiencies in February.

MCG chief engineer ND Vashisht said that the survey was completed last week and the civic body is prioritising fixing deficiencies in the colonies before starting the remaining maintenance-related services in full capacity.

“The survey helped us estimate the deficiencies which were to be fixed in these colonies before we could start delivering maintenance-related services. Our first priority is to fix the remaining deficiencies in each of the private colonies. Only once this is completed will we start delivering maintenance services in full capacity,” said Vashisht.

“We expect to fix all the deficiencies within the next two months,” said Vashisht.

The MCG has initiated work in each of the four colonies in some capacity.

Sushant Lok 1

Besides starting work on cleaning all stormwater drains in the colony, the MCG has started road repair work on two stretches simultaneously, said residents.

The service road from Vyapar Kendra to C-Block and the internal stretch leading from the same block till Fauji market are being repaired. Work is expected to be completed by the end of this month, MCG officials said.

The problem of roads in the colony has been repeatedly highlighted in the past and on two separate occasions in 2016, residents had to pool money for getting the stretches outside their houses fixed.

“The MCG is adhering to fixing deficiencies as listed in the detailed project report (DPR) of the colony. Residents in the colony have tackled inconveniences in civic infrastructure for nearly a decade. The maintenance fee is finally being used towards development,” said Sudhir Sachdeva, a member of Sushant Lok-1 residents’ welfare association (RWA).

Nirvana Country

Among all the colonies, MCG has fixed the most deficiencies in Nirvana Country. The MCG has completed carpeting four stretches, while simultaneously connecting all stormwater drains to Huda’s master pipeline, said residents.

“Patchwork of four stretches across the colony has been completed by the MCG and they are undertaking road repair work on a few more stretches. Currently, most resources have been allocated to connecting stormwater drains to the Huda master pipeline, which will ensure rainwater no longer accumulates in the colony during monsoon,” said Rohit Chopra, a member of the Nirvana Country RWA.

Palam Vihar

In Palam Vihar, the MCG takeover is at a nascent stage. Sunil Yadav, the president of Palam Vihar RWA said that the MCG started the door-to-door waste collection and sweeping of roads in some blocks three days ago.

“The MCG is yet to take over the colony entirely. Many services such as sanitation, sewage and road repair are yet to be started. I have spoken to executive engineers and the MCG chief engineer about the matter, but am yet to receive a concrete response. We are hoping the recent initiation of services is a sign that work on all services is going to commence in full capacity soon,” said Yadav.

South City-1

Similar to Palam Vihar, work by the MCG in South City-1 is yet to start in full swing. According to CM Gupta, president of South City-1 RWA, the MCG has stored bitumen and road construction materials on a vacant plot in K block, for commencing work there within the next two days.

“MCG officials have stored road construction materials on an empty plot and apprised us that work on fixing a stretch in K block is going to commence within the week. Our dialogue with MCG officials has been positive and we are expecting full delivery of services by next month,” said Gupta.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 03:54 IST