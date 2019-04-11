Municipality’s office to shift closer to citizens in Sec 42

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will soon relocate its zone 3 office from Sector 34 to a community centre in Sector 42, officials said on Wednesday. The two-storey community centre is located near Central Park Avenue condominium in Sector 42.

The move will benefit residents living along the Golf Course Road, and in DLF phases 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Mall Mile and nearby areas, as they will no longer have to visit the MCG office in Sector 34, an industrial sector located in the outskirts of the city where connectivity is extremely poor.

MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav said there were several reasons for the civic body’s decision to relocate its zone 3 office from Sector 34.

“Commuting to Sector 34 is a major hassle for residents due to poor public transport facility. Keeping this in mind, we are renovating a community centre in Sector 42 where a new office of zone 3 will be located. Heads of the zone such as joint commissioner, sub-divisional officers, executive engineers will be based here, along with citizen facilitation centres,” Yadav said.

The community centre was earlier owned by the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and it was transferred to the MCG in 2017, when Yadav was the administrator of HSVP.

“Despite its close proximity to Golf Course Road, and condominiums of DLF 5, the community centre was an extremely underutilised. Not a single booking had been done here since its existence. The MCG found the location extremely viable for its zone 3 office,” Yadav said, adding that the zone 3 office will be shifted to the community centre by the end of this month.

Yadav said that once the renovation is complete, a part of the building will be used for the zone 3 office, while the hall and outside lawns can also be booked by residents for hosting events.

The space crunch in MCG’s existing office in Sector 34 was also a major reason for the civic body to shift zone 3 office. Due to lack of space, MCG has had to occupy large portions of its terrace space in the past three years for constructing cabins for officials, while it also divided a single office space into two or three mini offices, said Yadav.

Residents have welcomed the MCG’s decision to shift the zone 3 office. “I have faced problems with my property tax bills in the past. To get the issue resolved, I have to spend nearly 30-40 minutes to reach the MCG office, which is more than 12 km away from my home. So, a new office near Golf Course Road will make it easier for me to get my issues addressed,” said Aniket Kapoor, a resident of DLF 5.

In 2014, MCG moved to its Sector 34 office, a building owned by HSVP, to which the civic body pays a monthly rent of ₹13 lakh. The MCG had moved some of its offices from the Civil Lines office due to lack of parking space .

MCG’s zone 1 and zone 2 offices continued to operate from its Civil Lines office, while zone 3 and zone 4 offices moved to new office. Yadav said MCG is also looking for sites for shifting its zone 4 office.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 03:43 IST