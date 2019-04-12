Muslim body says two sides have resolved matter

Three weeks after a mob had allegedly assaulted at least 12 members of a Muslim family in Bhoop Singh Nagar village with batons, sticks, water pipes and iron rods, community leaders Thursday said there has been a compromise between the members of the victim family and the suspects.

They said that efforts are being made to ensure that such incidents do not take place in the future.

The family of Mohammad Sajid, the man who was beaten up in the video that went viral, however, said that there has been no agreement.

Sajid said, “There is no compromise as of now. The talks are ongoing. Certain aspects of the issue have been sorted out while others need to be resolved. The documentation is pending. We will share the details with the media soon in the coming days.”

Shehzad Khan, chairperson, Muslim Ekta Manch, a social organisation, said following a panchayat between the members of two families from both the villages — Dhumaspur and Nayagaon — a compromise had been reached.

Tejpal Tanwar, Sohna member of legislative assembly (MLA), who was a part of a committee constituted to mediate between the two families, said the matter was solved amicably.

Police said that several accused persons from Nayagon village, who were arrested following the incident, were bailed out on Thursday.

“We are proceeding as per the law. Police is investigating the case and will file a challan in court. The law will take its course. Meanwhile, a peace committee has been making efforts for the past few days to resolve the matter on a social level between the two families,” said Himanshu Garg, deputy commissioner of police (south).

On March 21, a mob of eight to 10 men had allegedly attacked members of Sajid’s family with sticks, rods and iron pipes after an altercation over cricket had escalated and assumed communal overtones. At least 11 persons from Sajid’s family were injured.

In the police complaint, it was alleged that the accused men had asked Sajid and his family to ‘go to Pakistan and play’. Thirteen accused persons were arrested. A cross-FIR was filed against two members of Sajid’s family a few days later after one of the accused men had claimed that he was beaten up with a cricket bat.

