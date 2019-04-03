Mutilated body of six-year-old boy found in DLF Phase 1 plot

The mutilated body of a six-year-old boy was found in a vacant plot behind a five-star hotel in DLF Phase 1 on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The child’s skull and legs were found, but the torso was missing, they said.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said they have registered a case and multiple teams were trying to find the child’s torso and that all crime teams had been pressed into action.

According to the police, the deceased went missing on Monday. When his family could not find him, they lodged a missing persons’ complaint at DLF Phase 1 police station. The family lives in slums near Marble Market, DLF Phase 1, some 500 meters away from where the body was found, police said.

One of the slum dwellers spotted the body in the bushes near the slums and informed the police.

A police team contacted the father of the deceased and took him to the spot for identification. The father recognized the body and found his son’s sleepers near the spot, police said.

The father of the deceased, Vikas Kumar, said he had gone to buy medicines for his wife, a cancer patient, when he was told that their son was missing. “My wife called me and said our son is missing. I rushed home and searched the neighbourhood, but could not find him anywhere. One of my neighbours said he saw him on Monday evening with another boy from our slums. When we checked with the said boy, he said that he had met my son, and that he was still playing in the park when the boy left,” Kumar said.

Kumar added he suspects someone murdered his son to steal his vital organs. “The eyes, teeth, hands and other parts are also missing. This is not a simple case of murder. Someone has sold his kidney and other parts,” the father alleged.

A forensic team reached the spot with a dog squad on Tuesday, and took swabs and fingerprints for investigation. The post-mortem examination will be conducted on Wednesday.

