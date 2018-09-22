National awardee headmaster held for molestation

A 58-year-old national award winner, who is the headmaster of a government school in Pataudi district, was arrested on Friday on charges of molesting a girl student of Class 6.

The police made the arrest on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl’s father.

The girl alleged that the headmaster, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the victim, had molested her on several occasions in the past fortnight. According to the police, the accused would often pick up and drop the girl, besides other students, on his motorbike as their village was on his way to the school.

Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (Manesar) said, “The victim said that for the last 15 days, he had been touching her inappropriately when she boarded the motorbike on her way to school and back.”

“The accused terrorised her with threats, such as failing her in exams, if she told about the incident to her parents, teachers or any student at all,” DCP Kumar said.

The incident came to light on Thursday when the victim refused to attend school. When her parents insisted on knowing why, she narrated her ordeal.

The statement of the minor was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC before a duty magistrate on Friday, police said.

“The accused had recently got a two-year extension for ‘excellent track record and leadership qualities’,” Kumar said.

The headmaster was booked under Section 10 of the POCSO Act at Manesar Women’s police station. He will be produced in the city court on Saturday.

Gurugram district elementary education officer Prem Lata Yadav said they have received information about the incident, but not a formal complaint.

“We haven’t received any formal complaint as of now. Strict action will be initiated as and when we receive a written complaint of the case,” Yadav said.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 02:00 IST